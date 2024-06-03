United Football League UFL 2024: Week 10 by the numbers Published Jun. 3, 2024 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the UFL featured three games that were decided by one point.

Kicking things off Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions (9-1) narrowly outlasted the Michigan Panthers (7-3) at home, 20-19, in a preview of this weekend's USFL Conference Championship Game.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Brahmas (7-3) came up short against the St. Louis Battlehawks (7-3) on the road, 13-12.

The Arlington Renegades (3-7) pulled off a comeback win against the DC Defenders (4-6) on Sunday, 32-31, marking their third win in the last four games of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Memphis Showboats (2-8) sealed the first overall pick in the 2025 UFL Draft with their 19-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks (1-9).

Here are the numbers to know ahead of the postseason.

1: Memphis secured the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft with their win over Houston. In an effort to incentivize winning a game between the teams tied for the worst record in the league, the UFL made it so that the winner — rather than the loser — would be awarded the first selection in 2025, along with the first pick in every subsequent round.

5: The Brahmas had a golden opportunity to grab home-field advantage in the XFL Conference Championship Game when they lined up for a potential game-winning 51-yard field goal with eight seconds left. Unfortunately, San Antonio kicker Ryan Santoso hooked it left. After making 12 of his first 13 attempts this season, Santoso finished missing his final five.

10: The total point margin across all four games in Week 10. Three of the four games were decided by one point, including the two matchups that we'll see again in the playoffs this week – Michigan vs. Birmingham and San Antonio vs. St Louis. All four games in Week 10 were one-score games. In fact, 60% of all the games in the UFL this season were one-score contests, higher than the NFL’s mark of 54% last season.

30-4: With their come-from-behind win over Michigan on Saturday, Birmingham finished the regular season at 9-1 and now boasts an astounding 30-4 record over the last three spring pro football seasons as they attempt to three-peat.

40: After his eight-catch performance in Houston's season finale, wideout Justin Hall had a UFL-best 40 catches over his last six games of the season. Hall finished the season tied for the lead in catches (56) and third in receiving yards (604).

59: Birmingham QB Adrian Martinez threw a touchdown pass and also converted the ensuing one-point attempt with 59 seconds left in the Stallions' 20-19 win over Michigan in Week 10. Martinez finished the regular season with a 6-1 record as a starter and as the league’s leading rusher (528 yards). He was also the third-highest passer with 1,749 yards.

34,365: The league-best average attendance of St Louis’ home games this season. The Battlehawks' dramatic win over the Brahmas in Week 10 moved them to 5-0 at home on the season. What's more, the Battlehawks have the opportunity to play the rest of their games at home, as they have home-field advantage against the Brahmas in the XFL title game on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and the UFL Championship Game is slated to take place in St. Louis on June 16th (11 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

