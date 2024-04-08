United Football League UFL 2024: Defenders' one-handed catch leads the top 10 plays from Week 2 Updated Apr. 8, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the UFL did not disappoint — once again, the league featured high-flying catches, dominant defensive plays, mind-blowing kicks and much more.

Here are the top 10 plays from Week 2!

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 2 | United Football League

10. Deandre Baker to Ferrod Gardner, DC Defenders

Kirk Merritt was off to the races before the Defenders defense found a way to not only catch up with the Houston Roughnecks running back but tackle and strip the ball away.

9. Chase Garbers to Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas

With 8 seconds left in the game, Garber connected with Latimer for a 10-yard game-winning catch in the end zone.

8. Jake Bates , Michigan Panthers

Sixty-plus yards is no problem for Bates, who followed up his Week 1 game-winning 64-yard field goal with another successful long shot from 62 yards.

7. Case Cookus to Jonathan Adams, Memphis Showboats

Adams won a head-to-head battle with San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips, connecting on a deep pass from Cookus that put the Showboats just outside the red zone.

6. Keke Chism, Houston Roughnecks

Reid Sinnett found a wide-open Chism right in front of the end zone for an easy connection. The wideout put a nice move on a late defender to score and give Houston the lead early in the third quarter.

5. Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Simms scored his first touchdown of the season with a 76-yard catch-and-run that gave the Panthers their first score of the day.

4. Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

A high-flying Cannella pulled down a perfectly timed pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Renegades a lead over the St. Louis Battlehawks late in the third quarter.

3. AJ McCarron to Marcell Ateman , St. Louis Battlehawks

For the second week, McCarron found Ateman for a touchdown pass. The 53-yard connection came late in the third quarter and put the Battlehawks back in the lead.

2. Jordan Ta'amu, DC Defenders to Corn Elder, Houston Roughnecks

On an early first-quarter play, Ta'amu overthrew his receiver and was picked off by Elder, who proceeded to take it to the house.

1. Briley Moore-McKinney, DC Defenders

The TE hauled in a beautiful one-handed sideline catch in the end zone just before halftime.

