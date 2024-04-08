United Football League
UFL 2024: Defenders' one-handed catch leads the top 10 plays from Week 2
United Football League

UFL 2024: Defenders' one-handed catch leads the top 10 plays from Week 2

Updated Apr. 8, 2024 9:11 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the UFL did not disappoint — once again, the league featured high-flying catches, dominant defensive plays, mind-blowing kicks and much more.

Here are the top 10 plays from Week 2!

10. Deandre Baker to Ferrod Gardner, DC Defenders

Kirk Merritt was off to the races before the Defenders defense found a way to not only catch up with the Houston Roughnecks running back but tackle and strip the ball away.

9. Chase Garbers to Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas

With 8 seconds left in the game, Garber connected with Latimer for a 10-yard game-winning catch in the end zone. 

8. Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers

Sixty-plus yards is no problem for Bates, who followed up his Week 1 game-winning 64-yard field goal with another successful long shot from 62 yards.

7. Case Cookus to Jonathan Adams, Memphis Showboats

Adams won a head-to-head battle with San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips, connecting on a deep pass from Cookus that put the Showboats just outside the red zone.

6. Keke Chism, Houston Roughnecks

Reid Sinnett found a wide-open Chism right in front of the end zone for an easy connection. The wideout put a nice move on a late defender to score and give Houston the lead early in the third quarter. 

5. Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers 

Simms scored his first touchdown of the season with a 76-yard catch-and-run that gave the Panthers their first score of the day.

4. Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades

A high-flying Cannella pulled down a perfectly timed pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Renegades a lead over the St. Louis Battlehawks late in the third quarter. 

3. AJ McCarron to Marcell Ateman, St. Louis Battlehawks

For the second week, McCarron found Ateman for a touchdown pass. The 53-yard connection came late in the third quarter and put the Battlehawks back in the lead. 

2. Jordan Ta'amu, DC Defenders to Corn Elder, Houston Roughnecks

On an early first-quarter play, Ta'amu overthrew his receiver and was picked off by Elder, who proceeded to take it to the house.

1. Briley Moore-McKinney, DC Defenders

The TE hauled in a beautiful one-handed sideline catch in the end zone just before halftime.

