United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic'd up moments from Week 9 Published May. 30, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET

Week 9 of the UFL season featured unexpected upsets and explosive performances throughout the league.

The Arlington Renegades (2-7) kicked off the weekend with an upset over the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-3), followed by the San Antonio Brahmas (7-2) handing the top-seeded Birmingham Stallions (8-1) their first loss of the season.

The DC Defenders (4-5) and the Memphis Showboats (1-8) went head-to-head on Sunday, with the Defenders taking the win. Capping the weekend, Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins threw for one touchdown and rushed for two in the Panthers' narrow victory over the Houston Roughnecks (1-8) to push them to 7-2 on the year.

Missed any of the live action?

That said, check out the best mic'd up moments of the week!

"The mic is hot, and the coach is hot too!"

Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow dropped a few gems during his mic'd up moments on Sunday — from hilarious comments about the hot mic to wondering if he could compete against a few of the Showboats' big men.

"Gun, Fix, Right, 22 Paint, Dragon Pump, Z-Swirl on one!"

For non-football fans, this may have sounded like someone casting a spell, but the tongue-twisting play call landed Roughnecks QB Nolan Henderson in the end zone with ease.

Houston followed up the scoring play with yet another complex-sounding call that was equally successful.

"Nah, dawg … [you] know not to run a 5-7 side 8!"

Panthers DE Breeland Speaks had a dominant day, and spoke up loudly before and after taking down Roughnecks' RB Mark Thompson.

Speaks ended the day with six tackles and three sacks in Houston's victory.

