Stallions WR Cade Johnson's juggling catch highlights top UFL plays of Week 9

The end of the 2025 UFL regular season is near with Week 9 in the books.

Even though some teams had nothing to play for in Week 9, the penultimate week of the regular season still featured some exciting action. Multiple games were decided late, with big plays helping swing the balance of those matchups.

Let's take a look at the 10 biggest plays of Week 9.

10. QB Max Duggan finds WR Blake Jackson deep to help set up Battlehawks TD

Searching for their first touchdown of Friday’s game against the Brahmas, Duggan went for more than just the first down on a third-and-11 play early in the second quarter. He found Jackson deep downfield, with the receiver making a leaping contested grab for a 28-yard gain.

9. Renegades QB Luis Perez drops one in the bucket to WR Tyler Vaughns for TD

San Antonio's dynamic QB-WR duo was back at it again in Week 9. Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Showboats, Vaughns slipped past the secondary to get wide open for a 41-yard score that broke the tie.

8. Defenders WR Cornell Powell speeds past Roughnecks defense for TD

Looking to get a first down on third-and-7 in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game, the Defenders wound up getting more than that. QB Jordan Ta’amu threw a strike in the middle of the field for Powell before the wide receiver hit the jets to score a 44-yard touchdown.

7. Defenders TE Ben Bresnahan makes one-handed snag for big gain

The Defenders might have put backup quarterback Mike DiLiello in for the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game as they had nothing to play for, but some of their players were still putting out a good effort. DiLiello stepped up in the pocket and threw a dart to Bresnahan, who used one hand to help make a catch for a 57-yard gain.

6. Renegades WR Tyler Vaughns makes circus grab

Perez and Vaughns appear on the top 10 list for a second time this week. Before the two connected for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown, Vaughns made an impressive grab on an out route thrown by Perez. The receiver tipped the ball up to himself along the sideline to help move the chain for a first down.

5. Stallions WR Deon Cain barrels into end zone for game-winning score

Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith worked some more magic in Week 9, but with the help of one of his top receivers. Facing a third-and-7 from the Panthers’ 19-yard line, Smith threw a strike to Cain a couple yards shy of the end zone. Cain made the grab and wrestled out of the opposing defender’s grasp to get into the end zone to give the Stallions a 26-22 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

4. Panthers QB Danny Etling and WR Siaosi Mariner connect for long TD

Well before the Stallions scored the game-winning touchdown, Etling helped the Panthers take an early lead in Saturday’s game when he threw a 33-yard touchdown to Mariner in the second quarter. Mariner was able to get wide open with a nice move on a post route.

3. Roughnecks get two points following Defenders TD

After the aforementioned Ta’amu-Powell touchdown in Sunday’s game, Houston was able to get two points back right away. Linebacker Marvin Moody intercepted Ta’amu’s pass at the goal line when the Defenders went for two. It initially appeared that Moody would reach the opposing end zone without much resistance. However, a pair of Defenders players caught up to him at the 5-yard line. Even though he was tripped up, Moody was still able to reach the goal line.

2. Battlehawks CB Micah Abraham does it all for scoop-and-score

The Brahmas had a promising drive in the second quarter of Friday’s game, as they looked to remain within striking distance and pull off the upset. However, the Battlehawks put an end to that hope when Abraham punched the ball out of running back Jashaun Corbin’s grasp. Abraham seemed to be the only player who noticed the ball was loose for a moment, allowing him to pick the ball up and run 70 yards the other way for a scoop-and-score.

1. Stallions WR Cade Johnson makes one of the best catches of the year

Facing the possibility of punting the ball back to the Panthers while trailing late in the third quarter, the Stallions were able to make some magic happen. Smith unloaded a deep ball while facing a third-and-10 from their own 25-yard-line. It appeared that Smith’s pass to Johnson would fall incomplete thanks to the coverage by the Panthers defensive back. However, Johnson remained concentrated, making a juggling grab as he fell down for a 57-yard gain.

