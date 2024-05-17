United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's UFL Week 8 picks Published May. 17, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 8 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 8 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1) Which QB will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Adrian Martinez, Luis Perez, AJ McCarron, Jordan Ta'amu

The Renegades are 1-6, but quarterback Luiz Perez is having a fantastic season. He's completing nearly 68% of his passes and throwing for a league-leading 232.3 yards per game. Because the Renegades defense is one of the worst in the league, it’s up to Perez to continue being aggressive to score points and/or play from behind to score points. Either way, he will be slinging the ball against San Antonio on Sunday.

Prediction: Luiz Perez

2) What will be the outcome of this game?

Houston Roughnecks win or lose by 14 points or fewer OR Birmingham Stallions win by 15 points or more

Birmingham is the best team in the UFL and has not lost a game in more than a year. The Stallions score the second-most points and allow the fewest. They also dominate the bad teams they’ve played, with two wins over Memphis by at least 17 points and a 13-point win over Arlington. They also beat this same Houston team 32-9 in Week 5. Houston has scored only 96 points in seven games. I see the score being similar to the first meeting.

Prediction: Birmingham Stallions win by 15 points or more

3) Order the teams by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Michigan Panthers, DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan is averaging 119.4 yards rushing per game this season, which is second in the UFL. Memphis is allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the ground. I also think it’s worth considering the style of game here. Michigan is going to be winning late in this game and rushing the ball to run out the clock. It’s easy to see the Panthers popping a big run late for more yards.

Prediction: Michigan, St. Louis, San Antonio, DC

4) What will be the outcome of this game?

DC Defenders win or lose by 7 points or fewer OR St. Louis Battlehawks win by 8 points or more

St. Louis beat the Defenders 45-12 in Week 5, and although I don’t expect the score to be this lopsided, it’s a bad matchup for the Defenders. DC doesn't score points, and it also allows the third-most per game. That’s a concern against a well-rounded Battlehawks team that scores a ton of points. Could the Battlehawks have some fatigue after a close loss to the Stallions one week ago? Sure, but I don’t expect that to ruin their opportunity to cover this game.

Prediction: St. Louis Battlehawks win by 8 points or more

5) Order the following by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest

Hakeem Butler, Daewood Davis, Deon Cain, Jontre Kirklin

At this point, the choice for this question will be Hakeen Butler until further notice. The most catches, yards and touchdowns from any receiver in the league. St. Louis has a high-flying offense with AJ McCarron leading the way at quarterback. Butler has caught 38 of his passes for a ridiculous 14.9 yards per catch.

Prediction: Hakeem Butler, Daewood Davis, Deon Cain, Jontre Kirklin

6) What will be the outcome of this game?

Arlington Renegades win or lose by 12 points or fewer OR San Antonio Brahmas win by 13 points or more

The Renegades are 1-6 and have lost three games by three points or fewer, another by nine and by 10 against this San Antonio squad in Week 5. The Renegades are able to keep games close with their offense, and 13 points is just too large of a margin against a team who can move the ball.

Prediction: Renegades win or lose by 12 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: San Antonio 27, Arlington 23

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

