United Football League 'Bear Bets': Best bets and gambling guide for UFL Week 10 Published May. 31, 2024 5:06 p.m. ET

Bear Bets is here, so get your popcorn ready!

FOX Sports' digital gambling show returned this week to discuss the final week of the UFL's regular season.

After a brief vacation around the globe, Chris "The Bear" Fallica is back with Geoff Schwartz to share their favorite picks for the weekend and giving a tip on one question from this week's FOX Super 6 contest.

So without further ado, let's get right into the action as the UFL's inaugural season comes to a close.

The final week of the regular season features a pair of playoff previews on Saturday. The Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions (-8) meet at noon ET before facing off in the USFL Division title next week while the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks meet at 4 p.m. (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) before playing for the XFL Division title next week. Are there any plays you like in this game?

The Bear: Lean toward Stallions -8

"I don't like to lay north of a touchdown in a game that probably doesn't mean anything. We don't necessarily know how both teams are gonna approach [it] because Michigan's been the hottest team in the league —[they] won five straight and are one of the better defenses in the league. But I tend to think Birmingham would probably be out to kind of right the ship here and get to the playoffs with a little bit of momentum."

The Bear: Lean toward Brahmas -2.5

"I would be very, very surprised if AJ McCarron did play here. It would not surprise me to see St. Louis, I don't want to say look to stamp and mail it in, but you're talking about a team that knows they're gonna get a rematch with San Antonio the following week."

Schwartz: Under 43.5 Panthers-Stallions, Under 42.5 Brahmas-Battlehawks

"Outside of Birmingham, the teams just aren't going to try to score that extra touchdown. They're not going to be pushing the tempo…[or] running a two-minute drill… all the ways you sort of add extra points into games, they're not going to do that on Saturday and Sunday."

Are there any wagers you like in the Arlington Renegades and DC Defenders (-2.5) game on Sunday?

The Bear: Over 46.5

"One of the Super 6 questions this week was, ‘Which game do you think will be the highest-scoring game of the week?' I think Arlington-DC has certainly got to be the highest. … [Both coaches] will coach up some fun ball plays…and we might get a ton of points."

How about the Houston Roughnecks (-1.5) and Memphis Showboats game (7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) later on Sunday?

Schwartz: Over 44.5

"Memphis allows so many points that if you take the Under in one of their games, man, I don't know how you do that. Houston can't scoren and that's a problem. They have 146 total points this year, which is four touchdowns short of the next closest team. But Memphis allows so many points… [a]ll their games go Over."

Are there any Super 6 picks that you like the most?

Schwartz: Houston to cover -1.5

"Again, Memphis can't stop anybody. Houston's offense is not good. Maybe I'm just being too dramatic about the defense that Memphis has but, in a game where you have a really bad defense and offense, the offense tends to find ways to score."

