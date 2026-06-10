2026 United Bowl: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

The game that UFL fans have waited for all season has arrived: the 2026 United Bowl.

The championship game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, as the DC Defenders take on the Louisville Kings. The Defenders are seeking their second consecutive UFL championship, while the Kings are in pursuit of the first title in franchise history.

Here's everything to know about this year's United Bowl:

United Bowl (June 13)

Date/Time: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Audi Field (Washington D.C.)

Key players: Defenders QB Jason Bean, RB Abram Smith; Kings QB Chandler Rogers, RB Ian Wheeler

What to know: The DC Defenders completed a 28-22 upset over the No. 1-seeded Orlando Storm to advance to their second-straight championship game. The Defenders are led by QB Jason Bean, who threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 40 yards on the ground. Now, Bean faces the Kings – who traded him to DC just four games into the regular season – and hopes to lead the Defenders to their second-straight title.

The Kings' playoff win over the Battlehawks marked their fifth straight victory this season. Quarterback Chandler Rogers has been one of Louisville's most consistent weapons, while wide receiver Isaiah Winstead and running back Ian Wheeler have played key roles as well. With momentum on their side, the Kings are just one win away from finishing the season with a championship.

Single-game, season and group tickets are available now at www.theufl.com/tickets.