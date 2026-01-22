United Football League
2026 UFL Schedule: Every Game on FOX, FS1 Next Season
Updated Jan. 22, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET

We know the teams. Now, we know when they'll play each other.

The 2026 UFL schedule was unveiled on Thursday, with the season beginning on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on "FOX UFL Friday." Every Friday night, FOX will air the opening game of the week across the 10-week regular season, dubbed "FOX UFL Friday."

Moreover, FOX will be the home of 21 games in what's the third season of the United Football League. Here's every game that will air on FOX networks in the 2026 UFL season:

March 27: Birmingham Stallions at Louisville Kings (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

March 28: Houston Gamblers at Dallas Renegades (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 3: DC Defenders at Columbus Aviators (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 7: St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

April 10: Orlando Storm at Louisville Kings (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 17: Dallas Renegades at Columbus Aviators (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 18: Orlando Storm at Birmingham Stallions (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 24: Louisville Kings at Birmingham Stallions (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

April 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Louisville Kings (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

May 1: Houston Gamblers at Columbus Aviators (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 3: Birmingham Stallions at Orlando Storm (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 8: Columbus Aviators at St. Louis Battlehawks (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 9: Louisville Kings at DC Defenders (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 10: Orlando Storm at Houston Gamblers (6 p.m. ET, FS1)

May 15: Orlando Storm at Dallas Renegades (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 17: Columbus Aviators at Birmingham Stallions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 22: DC Defenders at Birmingham Stallions (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 24: Dallas Renegades at Louisville Kings (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 29: Dallas Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

May 31: Louisville Kings at Columbus Aviators (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

June 7: Conference Championship Game — TBD — (6 p.m. ET, FOX)

