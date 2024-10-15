United Football League
2025 UFL season tickets officially go on sale
United Football League

2025 UFL season tickets officially go on sale

Published Oct. 15, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET

Season tickets for the 2025 UFL season are officially on sale starting today, Oct. 15, and fans can secure seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets

Season tickets will be available in Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis

Earlier this month, the league announced the team matchups for the 2025 season

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 season will begin with UFL Kickoff Weekend on March 28, 2025. The kickoff game will be held on a Friday as the UFL adds Friday night football to its 2025 season schedule. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX. 

[Read more: UFL to NFL pipeline: 21 players now on 2024 NFL rosters]

The 2025 season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule, with no bye weeks, followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference championship games and then the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All games will once again be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN. 

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United Football League
share
Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes