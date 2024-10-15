United Football League 2025 UFL season tickets officially go on sale Published Oct. 15, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Season tickets for the 2025 UFL season are officially on sale starting today, Oct. 15, and fans can secure seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets.

Season tickets will be available in Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis.

Earlier this month, the league announced the team matchups for the 2025 season .

The 2025 season will begin with UFL Kickoff Weekend on March 28, 2025. The kickoff game will be held on a Friday as the UFL adds Friday night football to its 2025 season schedule. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX.

[Read more: UFL to NFL pipeline: 21 players now on 2024 NFL rosters]

The 2025 season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule, with no bye weeks, followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference championship games and then the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All games will once again be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN.



