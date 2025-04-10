Ultimate Fighting Championship
UFC 314 odds: Alexander Volkanovski favored over Diego Lopes
Apr. 10, 2025

Alexander the Great will look to be just good enough come Saturday.

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take to the Octagon for the first time in over a year at UFC 314 on Saturday, with a chance to regain the belt that he lost to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17, 2024. 

Awaiting him will be top featherweight contender Diego Lopes

Let's check out the odds for UFC 314 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 11. 

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 

Over 3.5 rounds: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)
Under 3.5 rounds: +114 (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Moneyline: Volkanovski -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Lopes +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Over 1.5 rounds: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Under 1.5 rounds: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Moneyline: Pimblett -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Chander +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Patricio Freire vs. Yair Rodriguez

Over 2.5 rounds: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Under 2.5 rounds: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Moneyline: Rodriguez -198 (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Freire +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

Over 2.5 rounds: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Under 2.5 rounds: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Moneyline: Silva -218 (bet $10 to win $14.59 total); Mitchell +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Saturday will represent the 36-year-old Volkanovski's seventh title fight in the featherweight division. He is 6-1 in such fights, losing his title to Topuria in early 2024, as previously mentioned. 

Lopes, 30, will fight for featherweight gold for the first time. 

After Topuria wrested the belt from Volkanovski, he defended it once, knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308 in October 2024. Topuria has since vacated the title and moved up to lightweight, leaving Volkanovski and Lopes to fight for the vacant belt. 

Also on the card, former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler will take on rising star Paddy Pimblett, and Patricio Freire will make his UFC featherweight debut against former title challenger Yair Rodriguez. 

