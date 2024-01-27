UEFA Champions League Xavi won't continue as Barcelona coach after this season Published Jan. 27, 2024 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Xavi Hernández won’t continue as Barcelona’s coach after this season, saying he can't get the team out of a slump.

Xavi announced his decision on Saturday, minutes after Barcelona lost to Villarreal, 5-3, in the Spanish league, leaving it 10 points adrift of leader Real Madrid.

"I would like to announce that on June 30 I will cease being the coach of Barça," Xavi said. "As a Barcelona fan, I can’t allow this situation to continue, we need a change of course and of dynamics."

Xavi returned to Barcelona as the coach in November 2021 with his only experience a stint in Qatar. He has a contract through the end of next season.

Xavi said he made the decision "several days ago," and although the hard defeat to Villarreal set the scene for him to announce the decision, he "would have made" it soon enough. He said he hoped this decision will decrease the stress and tension his team is enduring.

"The feeling of being the coach of Barcelona is cruel, it is unpleasant, you feel like you don’t get the respect you deserve," Xavi said. "It wears you down, affects your mental health, your emotions, up to the point that you say you can’t go on. My loved ones know that."

The 44-year-old Xavi led Barcelona to the Spanish Super Cup title and the Spanish league title last season, the club's first trophies since the exit of Lionel Messi. The club mortgaged its future to help him do that by signing players like Robert Lewandowski.

But Barcelona has struggled this season and has shown severe signs of suffering a collapse this month. Barcelona was crushed by Madrid 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, and on Wednesday it conceded twice in extra time to lose at Athletic Bilbao 4-2.

Barcelona is set to play Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

