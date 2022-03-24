FIFA Club World Cup World Cup 2022: USMNT closer to qualifying after draw in Mexico 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

The United States Men's National Team are one point closer to a World Cup return following Thursday’s scoreless tie in Mexico City.

The Americans could have even left town with three points, as they enjoyed the better of the play against the hosts at Estadio Azteca.

And while they couldn’t convert any of their four shots on target — including a point-blank first-half chance by Christian Pulisic that was stopped by El Tri goalkeeper Memo Ochoa — to win their first qualifying match south of the border in their 20th attempt, the stalemate kept the visitors in second place in CONCACAF’s eight-team standings. Mexico remained in third.

The U.S. can now all but clinch one of the region's three automatic berths at this year's World Cup in Qatar by beating Panama on Sunday in Orlando.



"We’re getting close," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said afterward. "We’re looking forward to getting back home and playing in front of our crowd in Orlando."

Here are three quick thoughts on Thursday’s match.

U.S. get a crucial point at the Azteca

The U.S. came into the Octagonal’s final three-match window knowing that while three points could be enough, four would basically guarantee them a trip back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The need to beat Panama at home is obvious. But points are harder to come by in Mexico, and even though the U.S. tied their biggest rival there during both the 2014 and ’18 cycles, El Tri was still the prohibitive favorite to win.

USMNT earn a crucial point against Mexico Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Marian Trujillo and Rodolfo Landeros discuss the big takeaways for the USMNT and Mexico following the 0-0 draw in CONCACAF qualifying.

A loss on Thursday would’ve put the U.S. in the uncomfortable position of potentially needing to not lose their final game in Costa Rica, where they’re 0-6 this century. As it turned out, the Americans looked the more likely of the rivals to emerge victorious.

"We did have chances to win the game," Pulisic said. "We didn’t convert,"

In addition to his saved golden chance, the U.S had the two next-best scoring opportunities, too: a scuffed shot by midfielder Yunus Musah that Ochoa palmed around the post and an even better one that Jordan Pefok stabbed wide from the doorstep with 20 minutes to go after being brilliantly set up by fellow second-half substitute Giovanni Reyna.

Berhalter played his best lineup, but paid a price

Given the altitude in Mexico City, the short rest between matches and the importance of the Panama match, Berhalter considered the wisdom of resting a few regulars to keep them fresh for Sunday. But after beating Mexico three times in 2021, the U.S. liked its chances of making history on the road. When the lineup came out an hour before kickoff, Pulisic, captain Tyler Adams and winger Tim Weah were all in it.

"In the end, this team has high aspirations for its performance," Berhalter said. "We wanted to put a team on the field we thought could win."

The result justified the decision, but it didn’t come without a cost. Weah and right back DeAndre Yedlin will both miss the Panama match after picking up their second yellow cards in qualifying.

And it remains to be seen how much this game took out of Adams and Pulisic, in particular, even though both of those key contributors were subbed out well before the final whistle.

"It was definitely a tough game; it took a lot out of us," Pulisic said.

The coach, for his part, isn’t too worried. "We’ll recover," Berhalter said. "There’s plenty of time to recover."

It’s all about Panama on Sunday

With one more point in the bag, the attention immediately turns to beating Panama on Sunday. Los Canaleros will be desperate after settling for a draw at home to cellar-dweller Honduras and slipping into fifth place Thursday. Costa Rica crept into fourth after handing leaders Canada their first defeat.

Panama will now have to be more aggressive than they normally would be on the road, which could make for a wide-open encounter. Berhalter will have some lineup jugging to do to replace Weah on the right wing (Reyna, Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris are among his options) and Yedlin at right back (Shaq Moore was added to the roster Friday in case Reggie Cannon isn’t cleared following a positive COVID-19 test.)

With Costa Rica-El Salvador kicking off two hours earlier on Sunday, it’s possible that whoever plays for the U.S. will take the field knowing for sure that a victory will put them in Qatar — thanks to the point they earned Thursday.

Said Pulisic: "We put ourselves in a position to play on Sunday and win to go to the World Cup."

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

