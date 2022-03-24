FIFA Club World Cup
World Cup 2022: Watch the Live Tailgate for USMNT-Mexico, plus top plays
56 mins ago

It's not official yet, but the U.S. Men’s National Team is closing in on a 2022 World Cup berth.

More than 1,600 days after missing a World Cup for the first time since 1986, the USMNT has an opportunity to return to the biggest stage in sports by clinching a spot at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The USMNT is taking on rival Mexico at Estadio Azteca, as both teams continue their quest to qualify for Qatar.

The U.S. is currently on a 3-0 run over Mexico heading into tonight's matchup.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's action.

USMNT vs. Mexico

So close

This short shot from Yunus Musah nearly put the U.S. up early.

Even closer

The U.S. had a second shot to take a 1-0 lead in the first half, but this Christian Pulisic shot on goal was denied.

Knotted at half

The game is still scoreless at the 45-minute mark.

Stay tuned for more updates!

