World Cup 2022 odds: Three early best futures bets to make now

It's never too early to throw down a couple of bucks on 2022 World Cup bets!

The event in Qatar on FOX Sports is only a few months away, and gamblers are already digging into bets to make ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year.

Now that the field is set, and we know every country that will be battling for the Cup, FOX Bet has released odds for all the countries. Our soccer experts — Doug McIntyre, David Mosse and Jason McIntyre — analyzed those early odds and weighed in on which teams to bet on to win it all come November.

Here are our experts' favorite early best bets for the 2022 World Cup, with all odds courtesy of FOX Bet .

Doug McIntyre's Pick — Brazil: +440 to win the World Cup (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Brazil is the favorite to win it all for a reason. The five-time World Cup champions breezed through South America’s qualifiers. Brazil has two all-planet players at every position, and their depth means they stand to benefit perhaps more than any team from the increase in roster size from 23 to 26. Brazil also performs well at World Cups held outside of Europe, claiming their last four titles on a different continent. The most recent of those came 20 years ago, so the most decorated national team in history is also due.

Based on current form, Brazil is a far better bet than England (+500) or France (+550) to win it all in Qatar. And while high-flying Germany is attractive at +1100, Hansi Flick’s rebuilding squad is still probably four years away.

David Mosse's Pick — Argentina: +750 to win the World Cup (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Argentina's in good form and brimming with confidence after their Copa America and Finalissima triumphs. Lionel Messi finally has the ideal supporting cast around him and will crown his remarkable career by capturing the ultimate prize.

Jason McIntyre's Pick — Argentina: +750 to win the World Cup (bet $10 to win $85 total)

When you're betting World Cup futures, the top two priorities are the group and the knockout draw. Argentina will roll their group, with the only threat being Mexico. Apologies to fans of Poland star Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi & Co. are one of the hottest teams in the world. They're unbeaten in 32 straight matches, and that includes capturing the Copa America title.

Looking ahead, the Round of 16 World Cup matchup would likely be against defensive-minded Denmark, a game in which Argentina will be favored. That'll be the case again in the quarterfinals, where Argentina would be the favorites against either the Netherlands or the United States.

It feels as if Argentina is on a collision course with at least the semifinals. And if you buy into the charming narrative that Messi's destiny is to capture the country's first World Cup since Diego Maradona did in 1986 and stake his claim to the title of the greatest soccer player ever, well, that's certainly one I can get behind. And know this; it's not Messi against the world. Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero and Golden Boot candidate Lautaro Martinez round out a very balanced attack.

Lines for every team to win the World Cup

