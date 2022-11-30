World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal
South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar.
South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae lead the way for South Korea.
Portugal is making its sixth consecutive World Cup appearance and eighth overall. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar is playing in his fifth Cup.
Portugal’s roster is filled with other talents as well. After Ronaldo, the most notable players on that stacked roster are Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. Portugal’s best finish in the last 20 years of World Cup play came in 2006 when the team lost in the semifinals to France.
South Korea's first match in Qatar ended in a 0-0 draw with Uruguay, and then the team lost 3-2 to Ghana in its second match. On the other hand, the Portuguese have won both their matches in this World Cup. They defeated Ghana 3-2 and then Uruguay 2-0.
Portugal comes into this matchup as the favorite to win.
Here's how to bet the South Korea-Portugal match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).
South Korea vs. Portugal (10 a.m. ET Friday, December 2, FOX and FOX Sports app)
South Korea: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Portugal: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)
Under: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)
Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:
South Korea was unlucky not to get anything out of its loss to Ghana after overcoming a two-goal deficit. But South Korea is capable of holding the Portuguese to a point, even if that won’t be enough for them to progress.
PICK: Draw (+270 at FOX Bet)
