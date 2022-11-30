FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar.

South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae lead the way for South Korea.

Portugal is making its sixth consecutive World Cup appearance and eighth overall. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The superstar is playing in his fifth Cup.

Portugal’s roster is filled with other talents as well. After Ronaldo, the most notable players on that stacked roster are Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão. Portugal’s best finish in the last 20 years of World Cup play came in 2006 when the team lost in the semifinals to France.

South Korea's first match in Qatar ended in a 0-0 draw with Uruguay, and then the team lost 3-2 to Ghana in its second match. On the other hand, the Portuguese have won both their matches in this World Cup. They defeated Ghana 3-2 and then Uruguay 2-0.

Portugal comes into this matchup as the favorite to win.

Here's how to bet the South Korea-Portugal match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

South Korea's head coach Paulo Bento shown red card after 3-2 loss to Ghana Paulo Bento entered the field in frustration following the final whistle of South Korea's matchup with Ghana.

South Korea vs. Portugal (10 a.m. ET Friday, December 2, FOX and FOX Sports app)

South Korea: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Portugal: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

'FIFA World Cup Tonight' crew break down Portugal's victory over Uruguay Chad Ochocinco and the "FIFA World Cup Tonight" crew react to Portugal's victory over Uruguay and how far they can go in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

South Korea was unlucky not to get anything out of its loss to Ghana after overcoming a two-goal deficit. But South Korea is capable of holding the Portuguese to a point, even if that won’t be enough for them to progress.

PICK: Draw (+270 at FOX Bet)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more