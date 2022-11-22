FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 highlights: Denmark, Tunisia battle to scoreless draw 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday as Denmark - Tunisia fought to a scoreless standstill as the second game of the day ended in a 0-0 draw. It was a major accomplishment for an underdog Tunisia team against a Denmark squad that reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2018.

Denmark vs. Tunisia Highlights Denmark and Tunisia battled to a 0-0 draw due in part to incredible saves by Tunisia Goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

It marked the second straight game in which an underdog punched way above its weight in front of a raucous fanbase in Qatar. Early risers witnessed a stunning upset in the first game of the day as Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi and Argentina with a 2-1 win in front of a raucous crowd.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday's group stage action.

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Pregame: Touching moment for Eriksen

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is just under 18 months removed from suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the opening match of the 2021 Euro championships. Miraculously, he is back to represent his country at the 2022 World Cup and was taking it all in during the Denmark national anthem before the game.

Minute 23: Tunisia getting pressure early

Tunisia is keeping things competitive early, and forward Issam Jebali found the back of the net on a breakaway — but the goal was negated due to an offside ruling.

Minute 56: Denmark comes close

It was the Danes' turn to have a goal negated by an offside ruling as forward Andreas Olsen found the back of the net on a rebound. But Olsen knew instantly that the score would not count.

Minute 70: CRAZY sequence

Denmark came excruciatingly close to scoring again, but a great save by Tunisia keeper Aymen Dahmen kept the game scoreless and an attempt on the ensuing corner kick hit the right post.

95th minute: VAR rules no handball

Denmark was nearly awarded a penalty kick in the final minutes of the game after a potential handball in the box on Tunisia, but a VAR review found that the contact was incidental.

