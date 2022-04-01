FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: Favorites, toughest groups, best matches 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman

FOX Sports Soccer Writers

Live from Qatar on Friday, the 2022 World Cup draw revealed the eight groups for the competition kicking off in November.

Below is a full breakdown of all eight groups from FOX Sports Soccer Writers Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman.

Group A: Qatar , Ecuador , Senegal , Netherlands

Favorite in the group: Netherlands

Strength of the group (ranked first through eighth): Fourth

Best match in the group: Qatar vs. Ecuador

The first game is huge for Qatar. Host nations typically do well getting out of the group stage — the only time that didn’t happen was South Africa in 2010 — so we’ll see if Qatar, playing in their first World Cup, can join that club. The Qatari side was strong in the Gold Cup last year, losing just 1-0 to the U.S. in the semifinal.

Ecuador face all the pressure playing in the tournament's opening game, while Senegal have a deep squad and the Netherlands will strive to make a triumphant return after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. — Laken Litman

Group B: England , Iran , United States , European playoff winner ( Wales / Scotland / Ukraine )

Favorite: England

Strength: Sixth

Best match: England vs. USA

Even though we don’t yet know the identity of the third and final team, it’s pretty clear that England and the U.S. are the favorites to advance to the knockout stage. That’s how it played out in 2010, when the Americans surprisingly won a quartet that included Algeria and Slovenia.

There are also storylines aplenty beyond the big boys: The U.S. and Iran have a well-known political history, England and Scotland are the oldest rivals in the sport but have never met in a World Cup, and the entire world will be rooting for Ukraine if they make it to Qatar. — Doug McIntyre

Group C: Argentina , Saudi Arabia , Mexico , Poland

Favorite: Argentina

Strength: Second

Best match: Argentina vs. Poland

This is a loaded group. The first thing that jumps out is that Mexico have to face Lionel Messi and Argentina, as well as Robert Lewandoski and Poland. While there isn’t an obvious "Group of Death" this year, Group C might be as close as it gets. — LL

Group D: France , Intercontinental Playoff 1 ( Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates ) , Denmark , Tunisia

Favorite: France

Strength: Eighth

Best match: France vs. Denmark

The past four World Cup winners failed to survive the first round at the following tourney, but it’s difficult not to see Les Bleus breaking that streak this fall.

Denmark are the obvious No. 2, though Australia and Peru have the experience and physicality to make things interesting — assuming the favored Socceroos top the United Arab Emirates in June’s intercontinental playoff — if they get there.

Then there’s Tunisia, who have never advanced to the knockout round in six previous appearances. — DM

Group E: Spain , ICP 2 ( Costa Rica / New Zealand ), Germany , Japan

Favorite: Spain

Strength: Third

Best match: Spain vs. Germany

This group is also a very tough draw, but that would be the case for any quartet that has Spain and Germany. A tough Japan side shouldn’t be overlooked, and the intercontinental playoff game between Costa Rica and New Zealand in June makes this group even more interesting — especially given that the Ticos have advanced out of groups before. — LL

Group F: Belgium , Canada , Morocco , Croatia

Favorite: Belgium

Strength: Fifth

Best match: Belgium vs. Croatia

Belgium are bona fide title favorites. Croatia were the runners-up four years ago. They are the clear 1-2 in this group.

That said, neither team should sleep on Canada. The Canadians lost just once in qualifying, and they have the steel and attacking chops to pull off an upset — especially against an aging Croatian squad.

Morocco is a distant third, despite returning to the World Cup for the second time in four years. — DM

Group G: Brazil , Serbia , Switzerland , Cameroon

Favorite: Brazil

Strength: Seventh

Best match: Brazil vs. Switzerland

Brazil, record five-time World Cup winners, are always the early favorites. In this group, it’s a battle for second place, which will most likely come down to Serbia and Switzerland, who both shared a group with Brazil four years ago. — LL

Group H: Portugal , Ghana , Uruguay , South Korea

Favorite: Portugal

Strength: First

Best match: Portugal vs. Uruguay

It’s not a traditional Group of Death, but while there are no real juggernauts in this one, there are no weak teams, either (with all respect due to Cristiano Ronaldo & Co).

Any of these teams can beat any other in any match, which should make for plenty of intrigue on the last of the three first-round match days. — DM

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously covered college football, college basketball, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and the Olympics at Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. Her first book, written in partnership with Rizzoli and Sports Illustrated and titled "Strong Like a Woman," will be published this spring marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

