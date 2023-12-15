Women's World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States
Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose atop the FIFA rankings published Friday after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.
Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup.
Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and World Cup finalist England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5.
FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003, following the U.S., Germany and Sweden.
Spain will play at the Nations League mini-tournament in February with France, Germany and the Netherlands. Two teams will join host France at the Paris Olympics in July.
A total of 192 of FIFA’s 211 member federations now feature in the women’s rankings, FIFA said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
