FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Guide, Group H: Germany, Colombia, South Korea, Morocco Published Jul. 20, 2023 2:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Germany has been reeling lately, barely beating Vietnam in June and losing two other friendlies to Zambia and Brazil. The 2022 Euros runner-up is still ranked No. 2 in the world, just behind the United States. But the Germans, two-time World Cup winners, lucked out with a winnable group, facing Colombia, Korea Republic and tournament newbie Morocco.

Here’s a look at all four teams:

Germany

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Highest finish: Two-time winner (2003, 2007)

2019 finish: Quarterfinal

Key players: Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Kathrin Hendrich

ADVERTISEMENT

What we're excited to watch: Will Germany run away with this group like they're expected to?

After recent hiccups against lesser opponents, the two-time World Cup champions' form is currently in question. However, this team has depth, talent and nearly beat England in the 2022 Euro final – and that was without their captain Popp, who suffered an injury during warmups.

What success looks like: Germany is a dark horse to win its first World Cup since 2007. In fact, EA Sports, which has correctly predicted the winner of the last four men's tournaments, has the U.S. beating Germany in the final. Whether that happens or not, the experienced Germans are poised to make a deeper run than they did four years ago.

Achilles' heel: Themselves. Germany has been inconsistent in its performance over the last year: it beat the U.S. last November but lost to Zambia this July, for example. This is a team that could go all the way and win the World Cup, or it could lose to France or Brazil in the Round of 16.

X-Factor: Oberdorf. The 21-year-old Wolfsburg forward is a young and creative playmaker who was named to the 2022 FIFPRO Women's World 11 squad. Four years ago, Oberdorf was the youngest German ever to play in a World Cup at age 17 and she could have a breakout tournament this time around.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Colombia

Coach: Nelson Abadia

Highest finish: Round of 16 (2015)

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Linda Caicedo, Daniela Montyoa, Mayra Ramirez

What we're excited to watch: Colombia didn't qualify for the 2019 World Cup, so how has this program progressed since we last saw them on the world's stage in 2015?

What success looks like: Colombia has a chance to advance from this group. Germany is expected to win it, but the second team to move on is up for grabs.

Achilles' heel: Back line. Most of the talented players on this roster are in the attack. In a group with so many talented opposing forwards, the defense has a lot to prove.

X-factor: Caicedo. The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward is being called a wunderkind in Colombia. She won the Bronze Boot and Silver Ball at the 2022 U17 World Cup, and later in the year won the Golden Ball playing for the senior team at the Copa America Feminina. Now, she'll play in her first World Cup.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Colombia Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Korea Republic

Coach: Collin Bell

Highest finish: Round of 16 (2015)

2019 finish: Group stage

Key players: Ji So-Yun, Cho So-Hyun, Casey Phair

What we're excited to watch: Korea Republic's opening match against Colombia. Whoever wins this game is likely to move on as the second-best team in the group behind Germany.

What success looks like: The assignment here is simple, though certainly not easy. Winning more than one game and advancing out of the group would mark progress from four years ago.

Achilles' heel: Major tournament success. Korea Republic has not had the talent to make it past the second round in previous World Cups. In fact the national team has only won one World Cup match when it beat Spain in the group stage of the 2015 tournament.

X-Factor: Ji So-Yun. The former Chelsea midfielder is one of the most prolific scorers and experienced players on this team with nearly 150 appearances. As she goes, the team goes.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: South Korea Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Morocco

Coach: Reynald Pedros

Highest finish: First World Cup

2019 finish: Did not qualify

Key players: Ghizlane Chebbak, Rosella Ayane, Imane Saoud

What we're excited to watch: The Atlas Lionesses are the first women's team from the Arab world to play in a World Cup. After all the excitement surrounding their men's team that made a run to the semifinal in Qatar, its women's side is inspired to achieve similar success. The fans are clearly ready — 45,000 people packed the stands for their semifinal win over Nigeria in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year (which clinched their trip to the World Cup).

What success looks like: Morocco are World Cup newbies. Expectations are low, but certainly the performance they put on will be one to build on in the future. And again, just like their men's counterpart, this is a team that could be full of surprises.

Achilles' heel: Youth and inexperience on the world's stage. Though they finished as runners-up in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, no player on this squad has ever played in a World Cup. Their first match against Germany will be a wake-up call.

X-Factor: Ayane. The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur is the key to this team's success. The English born forward set up and scored big goals during qualifying, including the winning penalty kick in the WAFCON semifinal against Nigeria.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Morocco Team Preview with Alexi Lalas

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup

share