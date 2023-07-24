FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Germany, Brazil put on scoring clinics Updated Jul. 24, 2023 9:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Germany ran up the score in its first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday, while Brazil looked as strong as any team at the tournament has so far.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Day 5 of the Women's World Cup and a preview of what to expect on Day 6.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Giulia Dragoni became Italy's youngest-ever player to appear in a Women's World Cup at 16 years old. The record was previously held by Rita Guarino, who was 20 years and 297 days when she played against Norway 32 years ago in 1991, according to FIFA.

— Argentina remains winless all-time in the Women's World Cup with a record of 0W-2D-8L in 10 matches.

— Germany became the only team in Women's World Cup history to record seven games with six-plus goals. The next-best is Norway with five such games.

— Ary Borges became the first player to score a hat-trick in this year's tournament and the first Brazilian ever to score a hat-trick in her Women's World Cup debut. Only three other Brazilians have ever scored a hat-trick at the Women's World Cup.

— Marta subbed on in the 74th minute and made an appearance at her sixth Women's World Cup.

— The United States is confident that Rose Lavelle will grow her World Cup legend at this year's tournament. Why? "I think she's just owning it," U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said.

— Finishing is an art, but it also requires a ton of work behind-the-scenes, USWNT Carli Lloyd told FOX Sports. "You don't all of a sudden become a better finisher by working on it for a few days," Lloyd said.

— If there's one thing you can bet on from the USWNT at the Women's World Cup, it's that their games are going to be physical. "It is just the way the tournament is," Julie Ertz said.

RECAPPING THE ACTION

Assist of the Day: Easy-peasy!

Ary Borges didn't even have to leave the ground to get her head on Debinha's perfectly-placed cross. It doesn't get much easier than that.

Her second goal required much more effort.

Save of the Day: Duarte comes up big

Argentina was very close to scoring a 92nd minute equalizer from a free kick on Monday, but Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante reacted and saved the strong effort. Her teammates were quick to celebrate her when the ball went out of bounds.

Goal of the Day: Popp star

Alexandra Popp now owns the title for quickest goal at this year's tournament (10 minutes, 45 seconds), beating out Stefanie van der Gragt (12 minutes, 38 seconds) …

… but it's not technically the Goal of the Day.

Must-See Moment: Joga Bonito

This could have been the Goal of the Day and the Assist of the Day, but instead, Brazil's sensational team goal is our Must-See Moment of the Day.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

2006 — The year Ji So-yun made her debut for South Korea as a 15-year-old. The seven-time Asian Women’s Footballer of the Year is now South Korea’s all-time goal scoring leader with 67 goals. Ji won 6 WSL titles with Chelsea before returning home to join Suwon last year.

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET, kickoff at 10 p.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

12 — Streak of WWC host nation unbeaten games (10W, 2D) in the group stage. The last time the host nation lost a group stage game was China in 2007. The Steel Roses were beaten 4-0 by Brazil, the biggest defeat ever for a WWC host nation.

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (coverage begins at 1 a.m. ET, kickoff at 1:30 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

25 — Points earned by Switzerland in World Cup qualifying – the most by any European country not to gain an automatic spot at 2023 WWC. The Swiss finished runner-up to Italy in Group G, then beat Wales (2-1) in the playoffs to reach Australia/New Zealand.

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. ET, kickoff at 4 a.m. on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

