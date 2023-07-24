Brazil vs. Panama live updates: Ary Borges gives Brazil an early 1-0 lead
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Brazil facing off against Panama in a highly anticipated Group F match at Coopers Stadium in Australia.
Brazil is led in spirit by 37-year-old Marta, who will make history in her sixth and final World Cup when she touches the pitch. Brazil is currently ranked eighth in the world by FIFA and checked in at seventh on our latest World Cup power rankings. Marta, the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 17 goals, is aiming to help move the Seleção to 9-0 in opening matches at the tournament.
Panama is one of the eight squads making its debut in this tournament, and is ranked 52nd in the world, per FIFA.
Follow our live coverage below!
18': Brazil has liftoff!
Brazil got on the board first as Ary Borges scored on a picture-perfect header.
8': Attacking early on
Brazil dominated possession early on as Bia Zaneratto had a dangerous strike from distance, which just missed.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Saluting the GOAT
Brazil fans welcomed FIFA legend Marta with an enormous banner ahead of the game.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Julie Ertz makes seamless move to center back, boosts USWNT defense
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Japan pile on goals in opening wins
-
Sweden-South Africa, Netherlands-Portugal predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States stays on top; France drops after draw
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Sophia Smith bettors, sportsbooks cash in on USWNT opener
-
USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World Cup quest on winning note
Sophia Smith lived up to every bit of the hype in USWNT opener
USWNT's custom Nike x Martine Rose suits have social media abuzz after Women's World Cup opener
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Julie Ertz makes seamless move to center back, boosts USWNT defense
Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Japan pile on goals in opening wins
-
Sweden-South Africa, Netherlands-Portugal predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States stays on top; France drops after draw
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Sophia Smith bettors, sportsbooks cash in on USWNT opener
-
USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World Cup quest on winning note
Sophia Smith lived up to every bit of the hype in USWNT opener
USWNT's custom Nike x Martine Rose suits have social media abuzz after Women's World Cup opener