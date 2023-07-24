FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil vs. Panama live updates: Ary Borges gives Brazil an early 1-0 lead Updated Jul. 24, 2023 7:24 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Monday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Brazil facing off against Panama in a highly anticipated Group F match at Coopers Stadium in Australia.

Brazil is led in spirit by 37-year-old Marta, who will make history in her sixth and final World Cup when she touches the pitch. Brazil is currently ranked eighth in the world by FIFA and checked in at seventh on our latest World Cup power rankings. Marta, the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 17 goals, is aiming to help move the Seleção to 9-0 in opening matches at the tournament.

Panama is one of the eight squads making its debut in this tournament, and is ranked 52nd in the world, per FIFA.

Follow our live coverage below!

Brazil vs. Panama

18': Brazil has liftoff!

Brazil got on the board first as Ary Borges scored on a picture-perfect header.

Brazil's Ary Borges scores a goal vs. Panama. Watch Brazil's Ary Borges score a goal against Panama in the 19' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

8': Attacking early on

Brazil dominated possession early on as Bia Zaneratto had a dangerous strike from distance, which just missed.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Saluting the GOAT

Brazil fans welcomed FIFA legend Marta with an enormous banner ahead of the game.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

