Spain vs. England live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 final

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup comes to a close Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a thrilling matchup between Spain and England at Sydney's Stadium Australia. A first-time champion will be crowned — something that hasn't happened since 2011 — no matter which team wins.

England midfielder — and one of the breakout stars of the tournament's group stage — Lauren James , who was eligible to return for the final after serving a two-game suspension, was left out of the Lionesses' starting lineup.

On the other side, Spain's two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who has spent most of her tournament waiting in the wings, also began the game on the bench. Instead, 19-year-old breakout star Salma Paralluelo got the start after coming off the bench — and scoring — in the last two matches.

Spain vs. England

9': Eyes on the prize

Spain has been the best team in this year's tournament at keeping the ball and dominating matches with volume passing. For England, playing a more defensive game and keeping a shape for long stretches without the ball isn't something the Lionesses do very often. One thing to keep an eye on early was how England responded to having less possession than in past games.

5': On the move

The introduction of Paralluelo into Spain's starting lineup dropped forward Jennifer Hermoso back into more of a center attacking midfield role. She occupied the space behind Paralluelo when Spain was in possession and appeared to have a license to float from side to side and get on the ball wherever possible.

Meanwhile, England's Lauren Hemp took an early shot for the Lionesses, but Spain goalie Cata Coll wasn't having it.

1': We're off!

Just like that, things got underway in Sydney, and the competition was heated from the very start.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew and FOX Sports lead soccer analyst Alexis Lalas previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Star power

Key players to watch for England include forward Alessia Russo, defender Lucy Bronze and goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Heading into Sunday's final, Russo was tied for the team lead with three goals in this tournament and led all players at the World Cup in total shots (22) and shots on target (12). She also led England in progressive passes (48). Bronze, a wingback in Wiegman's 3-4-1-2 formation, has been critical at both ends of the pitch. She led England in interceptions (14) and crosses into the penalty area (five), and she ranked second on the team in recoveries (48) behind midfield star Georgia Stanway.

Last but not least, Earps had enjoyed a strong tournament with a mark of 1.6 goals prevented, which was tied for fifth among all goalkeepers at this year's World Cup. She posted three clean sheets ahead of Sunday's match, with a save percentage of 87.5% and just 0.47 goals against per 90 minutes.

Spain qualified for its first major tournament final by defeating Sweden, 2-1, in a thrilling semifinal that produced three goals in the span of nine minutes in the second half. La Roja continued to rely on its youth with an average age of just 25.3 — the youngest among World Cup finalists since 1995.

Key players for Spain include forward Paralluelo, forward/midfielder Hermoso and midfielder Teresa Abelleira.

Heading into Sunday's final, Paralluelo led the World Cup in successful take-ons (21) and was tied for fifth in shot-creating actions with 23, a reflection of her willingness to drive at opposing defenses. Hermoso, a leading figure for Spain's attack, was tied for the team lead in both goals (three) and assists (two). She had started all six games prior and ranked second on the team in minutes played with 556. She was also tied for third overall at this year's tournament with 14 passes into the penalty area and tied for second in expected assists with 1.8.

Abelleira, the central figure in Spain's possession-based approach, led all players at the World Cup in progressive passes with 57 and was tied for first in shot-creating actions with 33, level with Hermoso in that category. Her pass success rate of 87% led all Spanish players who had completed more than 175 passes at this year's tournament

Starting lineups

England manager Sarina Wiegman went with the same lineup she used in the Lionesses' quarterfinal and semifinal victories, meaning 23-year-old attacking midfielder Ella Toone got the nod again Sunday over star forward James, who had scored or assisted on six of England's 14 goals at this tournament prior to the final.

James received a red card in the round of 16 and was unavailable for both the quarterfinals and semifinals, as the Lionesses moved past Colombia and Australia, respectively.

Meanwhile, Spain's goal-scoring hero Paralluelo — a 19-year-old dynamic speedster who was once on a course to become an Olympic 400-meter hurdles star — landed on Sunday's starting lineup after a standout performance in the semifinals.

