Morocco vs. Colombia live updates: Morocco leads 1-0 in second half

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Thursday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with Morocco (1-0-1) battling undefeated Colombia (2-0-0) at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.

Colombia, which checks in at No. 25 in FIFA's world rankings, accounts for two of the top-10 goals of the tournament thus far. Las Cafeteras will advance to the round of 16, and will win Group H outright with a win or draw against Morocco.

On the other side, the Atlas Lionesses will be scoreboard-watching, as they need both a victory and favorable results elsewhere to continue. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Morocco vs. Colombia

51': Costly yellow for Colombia

Manuela Vanegas was given a yellow card for a hard tackle around midfield. While it isn't her second yellow card of the match, it's her second yellow card of the tournament, meaning she would miss Colombia's next match in the likely event it advances.

49': Catalina catches the header

Morocco had a chance to extend its lead early in the second half off a corner kick, but Catalina Pérez came up with the save to keep Colombia down by just one.

HALFTIME: Morocco leads 1-0

Morocco's late first-half goal could end up being pivotal. Germany scored a late first-half equalizer in its match, passing Morocco in the live Group H standings. But Morocco's goal put it back in front of Germany, meaning Colombia and Morocco would move on if the current results hold.

45' + 4': Morocco goes up 1-0

Morocco was able to get a penalty kick in added-on time in the first half when Ibtissam Jraïdi was fouled in the box. Morocco wasn't able to convert on the PK, with Catalina Pérez saving Ghizlane Chebbak's shot, but Colombia wasn't able to control the rebound, which allowed Anissa Lahmari to get the ball right in front of the net and score to put Morocco up 1-0 right before halftime.

Morocco's Anissa Lahmari scores goal vs. Colombia in 45+4' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

44': Colombia getting closer

Colombia had a prime opportunity in the 44th minute when Linda Caicedo's cross found Leicy Santos in the box. But Santos' header went just high to keep the match tied.

31': Morocco still pushing

Morocco continued its aggression as the match hit the half-hour mark, firing off its third shot of the game. But Anissa Lahmari's shot sailed just over the net to give Colombia a goal kick.

16': Caicedo fouled as Colombia tries to get on the board

The 18-year-old star was trying to make some magic happen in the 16th minute to help Colombia get on the board, but she was fouled and Colombia's attack stalled.

13': Can't score on Catalina

Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Pérez was active in the early minutes of Thursday's match, making a pair of saves in the first 13 minutes to keep Morocco off the board.

1': Morocco aggressive to start

Morocco had Colombia on its heels in the opening minute, getting a shot on goal to force a corner kick.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Colombia

Morocco

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

