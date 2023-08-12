FIFA Women's World Cup England vs. Colombia live updates: Alessia Russo gives England 2-1 lead Updated Aug. 12, 2023 7:58 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a quarterfinal matchup between England and Colombia at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

England and Colombia checked in at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings.

Saturday's tilt features a lot of star power, including three Golden Boot favorites — England forward Alessia Russo and defender Rachel Daly , along with Colombia forward Linda Caicedo . What's more, England goalkeeper Mary Earps headlines the short list for this year's Golden Glove award, which also includes Colombia goalie Catalina Perez .

The Lionesses, which were already shorthanded entering this tournament thanks to injuries to several key players, will be without star forward Lauren James , who was handed a red card and two-match suspension for her stomp on Nigeria 's Michelle Alozie in England's win in the round of 16. On the other side, Colombia is looking to make even more history after beating Jamaica for its first win in the knockout stage behind captain Catalina Usme and 18-year-old phenom Caicedo.

Follow our live coverage below!

England vs. Colombia

SECOND HALF

57':

FIRST HALF

45+6': Lauren Hemp finds the equalizer!

Hemp took advantage of an error from Colombia keeper Catalina Pérez to get England's much-needed equalizer just before the halftime whistle.

This marked the first quarterfinal match of this year's Women's World Cup when both teams scored a first-half goal.

England's Lauren Hemp scores goal vs. Colombia in 45+7'

44': An incredible goal!

Colombia midfielder Leicy Santos got the first score of the game with a beautiful chip into the net that was perfectly placed out of the reach of Mary Earps.

Colombia's Leicy Santos scores goal vs. England in 44'

38': What a touch by Linda Caicedo !

The teenage prodigy showed off her skill yet again while surrounded by England defenders in the box, but the Lionesses were able to prevent her from getting a shot off.

27': Another big save for Catalina Pérez

23': Plenty of physicality in this match

15': Opportunities for both sides early!

9': Injury blow for Colombia

Defender Carolina Arias had to leave due to injury following a hard collision in the box. Teenager Ana Guzman, who has already seen action this World Cup, is on as an early substation for Colombia.

6': Early chances for England!

Colombia's defense held strong and kept the Lionesses off the scoresheet early.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Ella Toone slides into the midfield as coach Sarina Wiegman shuffles her lineup in the absence of Lauren James.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

