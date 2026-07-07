Where To Find Paraguay's Stars After The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Paraguay shocked the world by upsetting Germany and earning a spot in the last 16, before eventually going down to France in a 1-0 defeat thanks to a Kylian Mbappé penalty.

Paraguay had an incredibly resilient tournament, especially after starting with a horrendous 4-1 defeat to the United States. They responded immediately by winning their second match against Türkiye 1-0 despite being down to 10 men for more than 45 minutes. They then earned a point in their final group-stage match against Australia, which saw them advance as a third-place team.

Paraguay's Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇵🇾

So what's next for the players who led Paraguay to the last 16?

The main talisman and star of this Paraguayan team, Enciso was the primary attacking outlet and support for a Paraguay side that often sat back and looked to play direct balls into him to release pressure and give the team a chance to breathe.

He worked extremely hard throughout the tournament, running relentlessly despite not having much joy at times and often being isolated as the lone attacker. Enciso also scored the crucial goal that gave Paraguay the lead against Germany.

He plays for Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg.

The former Newcastle attacking midfielder, now playing for Atlanta United, was a pivotal outlet for Paraguay whenever he was on the pitch.

Almirón was sent off against Türkiye in Paraguay’s second match and was therefore suspended for the final group-stage match against Australia. But against Germany and France, he was an important outlet for Paraguay to get up the field, especially with the team having very little of the ball in both games.

He plays for MLS side Atlanta United.

It was an up-and-down tournament for Diego Gómez. The Brighton youngster was an important player in midfield for Paraguay, but he was suspended for the Round of 32 because of yellow-card accumulation and later conceded the crucial penalty that cost Paraguay in the Round of 16 against France.

He plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The captain of Paraguay at this tournament, Gómez was the leader of a backline that defended in a deep low block for long stretches.

He was important in anchoring that defense as Paraguay defended for their lives throughout the tournament, especially in their run to the last 16.

He plays for Brazilian Serie A club Palmeiras.

Orlando Gill kept two clean sheets in the tournament and did not concede a goal from open play in Paraguay’s final four games after their opening-day defeat to the United States.

He made key saves throughout the tournament and played an important role in Paraguay’s run to the last 16.

He plays for Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Galarza was an absolute workhorse for Paraguay, covering ground all over the pitch throughout the tournament.

He was pivotal in the upset against Germany, helping cover space defensively while also providing an outlet in counter-attacking situations. He also scored the decisive goal in the second minute against Türkiye, which went on to be the winner.

He plays for Argentine club River Plate.