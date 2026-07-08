FIFA Men's World Cup
Where To Find Australia's Stars After The 2026 FIFA World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where To Find Australia's Stars After The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Updated Jul. 28, 2026 2:14 p.m. ET

Australia qualified for their 11th overall men's World Cup and reached the Round of 16, where it lost to Egypt in a penalty shootout. 

The Socceroos' group stage campaign included a surprise 2-0 win over Türkiye in Group D, followed by a 2-0 defeat to the United States in Seattle. A scoreless draw with Paraguay ensured that Australia would reach the knockout stage but fell short in its quest of a deeper run. 

Here's what's next for some of Australia's stars after the 2026 World Cup. 

Connor Metcalfe made his World Cup debut for Australia and netted his first goal in Australia's 2-0 group stage win over Türkiye. Outside the national team, Metcalfe plays for St. Pauli in Germany. 

Competing in his second World Cup for Australia, Harry Souttar wore the captain's armband in their trip to the round of 32. Souttar currently plays for Leicester City in England.

Although midfielder Aiden O'Neill suffered an injury in early May, he recovered in time to suit up for Australia this World Cup. Aside from the national team, O'Neill currently plays for New York City FC. 

Centerback Lucas Herrington was one of their most talented defenders, and became the youngest starter this World Cup at 18 years old. Herrington recently signed with the Colorado Rapids in January. 

Patrick Beach

Patrick Beach

Australia

Goalkeeper · Australia

The 22-year-old shot-stopper got the surprise nod over experienced goalkeeper Mat Ryan and made the most of his opportunity. Patrick Beach had a strong tournament for Australia, conceding only three goals in four games and keeping two key clean sheets that helped the Socceroos finish second in their group. 

Maybe the most notable moment came in the Round of 32 against Egypt, when Tony Popovic decided to make a goalkeeper change before the penalty shootout. Ryan was brought on for Beach, but Australia eventually went out 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

After two full seasons as the starter for Melbourney City in the A-League, he'll now head to France to join Ligue 2 side Troyes for the 2026-27 campaign. 

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