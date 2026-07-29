Where To Find Lionel Messi And Argentina's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi and Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final but a 1-0 defeat to Spain dashed any hopes of consecutive titles.

But the GOAT delivered plenty of moments for the Albiceleste even if it fell short of becoming just the third nation to win back-to-back titles.

Argentina's Best Moments 2026 FIFA World Cup™ 🇦🇷

Dominating wins in the group stage (3-0 over Algeria, 2-0 over Austria, 3-1 over Jordan) set up a knockout stage characterized by rallies and late-game comebacks. In the round of 32, Argentina needed extra-time to take down tournament darlings Cape Verde 3-2. A round of 16 win over Egypt saw Messi and Co. orchestrate a three-goal rally in the second half for a 3-2 win. In the quarterfinals, Argentina again went to extra time against Switzerland, pulling out a 3-1 win.

In the semifinals, a late goal in regulation by Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 2-1 win over England. The magic ended in the final as Spain held Argentina to just two off-target shots all game despite also going to extra time.

So what's next for Argentina's top players after the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi Forward · Argentina

Lionel Messi had one of the most remarkable World Cup campaigns despite the loss. Turning 39 in the middle of the tournament, the ageless Messi scored eight goals (including a hat trick against Algeria) to finish behind Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot standings. With 21 goals across six tournaments, Messi also stands behind only Mbappé (22) on the all-time World Cup goal list.

In what is likely his last World Cup appearance, all eyes turn to Messi's return to Inter Miami. The defending MLS Cup champions will likely look be among the favorites to repeat and will also take aim at the Leagues Cup this summer.

Julian Alvarez is expected to take on an even bigger role with Argentina in a post-Messi era. He only scored one goal at the tournament, but it proved decisive in the quarterfinals win over Switzerland.

Alvarez is the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer. Whether he plays as a striker or in a attacking midfielder role, he remains one of Atlético Madrid's top players. However, the team's two chief rivals – Real Madrid and Barcelona – have kept their eyes on him. Alvarez is said to want a move to Barça.

Enzo Fernández has shown why he is one of the most impactful midfielders in the world. He did show his knack for delivering in big moments with a late equalizer against England before Lautaro Martínez provided the late-game winner.

At Chelsea, Fernández has remained one of its brightest performers during a difficult campaign that saw a mid-season managerial switch. Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Fernandez will aim to get the Blues back in contention in the top half of the table.

Paired with Fernandez in the midfield, Alexis Mac Allister provided a strong technical balance to his partner's more aggressive style of play. Whether at the club or international level, Mac Allister remains one of the most gifted midfielders in the world.

Mac Allister has as instrumental for Liverpool since joining the Anfield side after Argentina's World Cup win in 2022. He'll play under a new manager in Andoni Iraola at Liverpool with the club vying for both a league title and among the stronger Champions League squads.

Despite a World Cup final performance in which he made 11 saves – the most in a final – Martinez fell short of winning a second straight Golden Glove award for best keeper in the tournament.

Martinez helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League but reports suggest that he may pushing for a move out of the Premier League. He has been tied to a transfer to Juventus in Italy.