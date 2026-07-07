FIFA Men's World Cup
Where To Find Egypt's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where To Find Egypt's Stars After Their 2026 World Cup Elimination

Published Jul. 29, 2026 2:19 p.m. ET

Egypt earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team advanced past the group stage to compete in the elimination rounds of the tournament.

During the group stage, they defeated New Zealand and drew against Belgium and Iran. Mohamed Salah contributed an assist in the opening match against Belgium and recorded both a goal and an assist against New Zealand to help secure Egypt's progression. 

Following the group stage, Egypt went the distance and got past Australia in penalties in the Round of 32.

Ultimately, Argentina scored three unanswered goals to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16. Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko scored the goals for Egypt before the team was eliminated thanks to Enzo Fernández' stoppage-time winner.

So what's next for the players who led Egypt to its first-ever knockout stage appearance?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Forward · Egypt

Salah captained Egypt during the tournament, recording one goal and two assists. The Egyptian King is currently a free agent after officially concluding his tenure with English Premier League club Liverpool, as both he and the club reached an agreement to end his nine-year tenure at Anfield, announced in March, culminating in an emotional farewell to supporters.

Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush

Egypt

Forward · Egypt

Marmoush started in the attack for Egypt in three out of five matches during its 2026 World Cup campaign but was unable to get on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old striker plays club football in the English Premier League for Manchester City, one of the biggest teams in Europe.

Yasser Ibrahim

Yasser Ibrahim

Egypt

Defender · Egypt

Ibrahim started all five matches for Egypt and scored the opening goal in the first half against Argentina in the round of 16. He plays club football in Egypt for Al Ahly.

Mostafa Ziko

Mostafa Zico

Egypt

Forward · Egypt

Ziko scored Egypt's second goal against Argentina to briefly extend Egypt's lead in the second half before Argentina scored three unanswered. He also scored and assisted during Egpyt's group stage win over New Zealand. Ziko started all five matches at the World Cup and plays club football in Egypt for Pyramids.

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