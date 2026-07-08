Where To Find Ecuador's Stars After The 2026 World Cup

Ecuador squeaked out of Group E, advancing to the round of 32 as the third-place team with four points. Many believed Ecuador's defense, led by Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán, could carry it on a deep run. However, that didn't prove to be true as Mexico dismantled Ecuador 2-0 at the Azteca.

Their attack didn't help much either, as starting forward Enner Valencia couldn't find the back of the net throughout all four matches.

So what's next for Ecuador's key players after the 2026 World Cup?

Caicedo was an anchor of Ecuador's defensive fortress, playing every minute of all four matches. He returns to English Premier League club Chelsea for his fourth season. He's started 70 matches over the last two seasons and is a consistent mainstay in Chelsea's lineup.

After injuring his ankle in the FIFA World Cup, Estupiñán will try to recover ahead of his second season with Italian Serie A side, AC Milan.

Valencia, who wears the Capitan's band for Ecuador, failed to score in four matches at the 2026 World Cup. However, he remains the nation's leading goalscorer. The 35-year-old striker will return for his second season in Mexico's Liga MX with Pachuca.

Pacho is part of the formidable backline for French side Paris Saint-Germain, helping it to two consecutive Champions League titles. He'll return for his third season with PSG.

Hincapié faced off against Pacho in that Champions League final, representing Arsenal. In his first season with the England-based Giants, he helped Arsenal win its first Premier League title since 1993, while finishing second in the Champions League. He'll return for a second season with the Gunners.