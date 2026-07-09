FIFA Men's World Cup
Where To Find Algeria's Stars Following World Cup Elimination
FIFA Men's World Cup

Where To Find Algeria's Stars Following World Cup Elimination

Updated Jul. 28, 2026 12:49 p.m. ET

Algeria earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team competed in Group J against Argentina, Jordan, and Austria, fielding a squad that advanced past the group stage.

During the group stage, they lost their opening match 3-0 to Argentina before securing a 2-1 victory over Jordan. A 3-3 draw against Austria confirmed Algeria's progression to the knockout phase. Amine Gouiri scored a goal in the victory against Jordan.

Ultimately, Switzerland scored two goals to defeat Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 match to eliminate them from the tournament. The team and its players concluded their tournament appearance in the first knockout round.

So what's next for the players who led Algeria to its knockout stage appearance?

Mahrez captained the Algerian squad during the tournament and played in the attack during the group stage. He scored a brace against Austria and earned an assist against Jordan in the group stage. He plays club football in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli.

Gouiri featured in all four matches for Algeria during the tournament and scored a goal against Jordan in the group stage. He plays club football in France's Ligue 1 for Marseille.

Ait-Nouri played 90 minutes at left-back during the Round of 32 elimination match against Switzerland. He plays club football in England for Premier League side Manchester City.

Bensebaini started and played 90 minutes at centerback in all four matches for Algeria at the World Cup. He plays club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, one of the most storied clubs in the Bundesliga.

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