Julian Alvarez To Arsenal? World Cup Winner Linked With Premier League Return

Arsenal have reportedly begun exploring a sensational summer swoop for Atlético Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, less than a year after breaking the bank for Viktor Gyokeres.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is leveraging his deep connections at the Spanish club to gauge the possibility of bringing the Argentine World Cup winner back to the Premier League, despite the Gunners' current record signing still finding his feet in north London.

Berta leverages Atletico links for audacious swoop

Arsenal’s transfer strategy appears to be shifting gears rapidly, with a report from ESPN suggesting the club are actively investigating a move for Alvarez. The driving force behind this potential blockbuster deal is Gunners sporting director Berta, who joined the club last March after a highly successful 12-year tenure at Atlético.

Berta’s influence is central to this developing story. He was the architect behind Alvarez’s €95 million move from Manchester City to the Spanish capital in August 2024, and sources indicate he retains a close professional relationship with the player’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo. It is understood that Arsenal officials have already made "informal enquiries" to determine the viability of a deal before deciding whether to launch a concrete bid later this year.

The mere suggestion of such a move highlights Arsenal’s ruthless ambition. Having previously considered Alvarez alongside Benjamin Sesko before opting for Gyokeres last summer, the club seems prepared to revisit their long-term targets if they feel an upgrade is available.

A nine-figure fee and Barcelona interest

Prising Alvarez away from the Metropolitano Stadium would be a colossal financial undertaking. The 26-year-old is currently bound by a contract that runs until 2030, which includes a staggering €500 million release clause. While Atletico would not expect that figure to be met, sources in Spain suggest they would demand a fee well in excess of €100 million to even consider parting with their star asset.

Competition for the forward is fierce, with Barcelona holding a strong, long-standing interest in the player. However, the Catalan giants' well-documented financial difficulties could pave the way for Arsenal to steal a march on their European rivals. A deal of this magnitude would require significant economic muscle, something Arsenal possess but Barcelona currently lack.

Since leaving Manchester City, Alvarez has continued to demonstrate his elite pedigree, netting 40 goals in 85 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side. His blend of relentless pressing, versatility, and clinical finishing aligns perfectly with Mikel Arteta’s tactical demands, making him an alluring prospect for the Gunners' hierarchy.

Gyokeres’ mixed start raises questions

The pursuit of Alvarez inevitably casts a shadow over the future of Gyokeres. The Swedish international arrived from Sporting CP last summer with a reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal marksmen, having averaged almost a goal a game during his two seasons in Portugal. However, his debut campaign at the Emirates has been a mixed bag.

While the 27-year-old scored his ninth goal of the season in Tuesday's Champions League victory over Inter, he has struggled to replicate his prolific consistency in English football. With 27 appearances to his name so far, the return has been solid rather than spectacular. In a league where margins are razor-thin, Arsenal cannot afford to carry a striker who isn't firing on all cylinders, and the links to Alvarez suggest the club are keeping their options open regarding their No. 9 position.

Jesus future in doubt as revamp looms

The potential arrival of another marquee forward would likely signal the end for Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who also scored a brace against Inter this week, has publicly expressed his desire to stay beyond his current deal, which expires in 2027. However, he confirmed that no talks have taken place regarding an extension, and ESPN sources claim Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for him at the end of the season.

With Kai Havertz returning to full fitness and midfielder Mikel Merino occasionally deployed as a makeshift striker during injury crises, Arteta has options. Yet, the pursuit of Alvarez signals a desire for a definitive, world-class solution at the top of the pitch.