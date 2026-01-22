NWSL
USA Star Trinity Rodman Announces She's Re-Signing With Spirit, Staying In NWSL
NWSL

USA Star Trinity Rodman Announces She's Re-Signing With Spirit, Staying In NWSL

Updated Jan. 22, 2026 6:28 p.m. ET

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA) — Trinity Rodman is staying stateside.

The United States women’s national team star has signed a three-year contract to stay with the Washington Spirit, team owner Michelle Kang announced during a press conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Rodman's future with the Spirit and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was uncertain amid growing interest from clubs in Europe, including Women's Super League powerhouses Chelsea and Arsenal. Rodman had previously stated that she had "always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career" and that "it’s just a matter of when."

Now Rodman has renewed her commitment to the club that drafted her with the second overall pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft. Rodman recorded five goals and two assists during the 2025 NWSL season before her campaign was cut short due to a recurring back injury. Rodman won an NWSL championship in 2021, the same year she was named the league's Rookie of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year.

On the international stage, Rodman has made 47 appearances for the U.S. women's national team and won six major international trophies, including the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. She has recorded 11 goals and 9 assists since making her national team debut. in 2022.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NWSL Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes