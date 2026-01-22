USA Star Trinity Rodman Announces She's Re-Signing With Spirit, Staying In NWSL

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA) — Trinity Rodman is staying stateside.

The United States women’s national team star has signed a three-year contract to stay with the Washington Spirit, team owner Michelle Kang announced during a press conference at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Rodman's future with the Spirit and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) was uncertain amid growing interest from clubs in Europe, including Women's Super League powerhouses Chelsea and Arsenal. Rodman had previously stated that she had "always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career" and that "it’s just a matter of when."

Now Rodman has renewed her commitment to the club that drafted her with the second overall pick in the 2021 NWSL College Draft. Rodman recorded five goals and two assists during the 2025 NWSL season before her campaign was cut short due to a recurring back injury. Rodman won an NWSL championship in 2021, the same year she was named the league's Rookie of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year.

On the international stage, Rodman has made 47 appearances for the U.S. women's national team and won six major international trophies, including the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. She has recorded 11 goals and 9 assists since making her national team debut. in 2022.