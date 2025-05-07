United States
USWNT star Mallory Swanson, Cubs SS Dansby Swanson expecting their first child
United States

USWNT star Mallory Swanson, Cubs SS Dansby Swanson expecting their first child

Published May. 7, 2025 8:30 p.m. ET

U.S. women's national team forward Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child with husband Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Chicago Cubs.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram, with Mallory Swanson captioning a series of photos, "Our greatest blessing."

Mallory Swanson, 27, was on the U.S. team that won the 2019 Women's World Cup, and the gold medal at last summer's Paris Olympics. She scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Olympic final for the gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallory Swanson has not played this season for her club team, the Chicago Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. She's been excused for personal reasons.

Dansby Swanson, 31, is a two-time All-Star. He won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and won back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2022 and 2023.

Mallory Swanson's teammate on last summer's Olympic team, Sophia Wilson, is also expecting her first child with husband Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT legend Carli Lloyd leads National Soccer Hall of Fame's 2025 class

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd leads National Soccer Hall of Fame's 2025 class

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes