USWNT star Alex Morgan invites Taylor Swift to NWSL game: 'Real football is more fun'

Could Taylor Swift be expanding her sports horizons beyond rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL games with the Kansas City Chiefs?

The music megastar has a standing offer to attend an NWSL San Diego Wave FC match, according to Wave star and United States women's national team icon Alex Morgan, who was asked about Swift after the Wave's regular-season finale Sunday.

"There's an open invitation, always," Morgan said with a chuckle. "American football games are fun, but real football is even more fun."

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Swift would take a slight detour from supporting her new alleged beau to accept Morgan's invitation, as the pop icon has been a longtime avid supporter of the USWNT. Swift invited several members on-stage while touring her "1989" album after the team's 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup championship run and publicly lent her support during the USWNT's successful title defense and fight for equal pay in 2019 as well.

Swift also aided in a star-studded reveal of the 2023 World Cup roster, along with several other A-listers such as "Undisputed" contributor and rap star Lil' Wayne, fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and U.S. President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden.

The player whose inclusion on the USWNT's roster Swift was tasked with announcing? Morgan, who started all four U.S. games in Australia and New Zealand. The two are acquaintances who also appeared together at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Though Swift and Kelce have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, the two have been seen together in public frequently, including at last weekend's "Saturday Night Live" season debut and after party. Swift has attended three of the five Chiefs games Kelce has played in since rumors of a romance began to surface.

The San Diego Wave are set to begin the 2023 NWSL playoffs on Nov. 5, with their opponent yet to be determined.

