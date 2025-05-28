United States USWNT Footnotes: Naomi Girma returns, Emily Fox comes to camp a Champions League winner Updated May. 29, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The biggest headline entering the start of this week’s U.S. women’s national camp is that Naomi Girma is back in the squad for the first time this calendar year. The star defender — who joined Chelsea on a record transfer in January — was unavailable for selection for previous USWNT camps this year due to injury. But she’s back to full fitness and is fresh off helping Chelsea clinch the domestic treble: winning the Women’s Super League, WSL Cup and FA Cup.

The Americans are preparing for two upcoming matches — vs. China on May 31 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota and vs. Jamaica on June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis. Girma told reporters on Wednesday that right now, coach Emma Hayes just wants her to focus on feeling good with the team and getting back into the swing of things.

"First of all, I’m just really excited to be back, excited to be healthy on the field, but then also back in with the U.S. It’s always special to be here," Girma said. "I think for me, [training so far] has been a lot of familiar faces, but also meeting a lot of new people too. [There are people] I played against a lot in the NWSL, so just fun to be in the environment together and for me, to get back in the swing of things and keep building on what I was able to do with the team last year."

Meanwhile, Emily Fox, who is just days removed from helping Arsenal win the Champions League title, is also back in camp. Her U.S. teammates rolled out the red carpet when she arrived in Minnesota this week.

Fox trained with the national team on Wednesday, which is notable given the celebrations that occurred in London outside the Emirates Stadium earlier in the week to celebrate the Gunners’ victory.

"I mean, the amount of people that showed up, I was amazed," Fox said. "Then I learned it was a bank holiday so that might have helped us out a little bit. But it was so cool."

Fox, who signed with Arsenal in January 2024, said her experience playing for the club so far has been "surreal." Going overseas has always been something she wanted to do from a young age and so far, it's lived up.

"As soon as I had the opportunity, Arsenal and going to Europe was on my mind," Fox said. "I think being able to play in Champions League, and specifically with Arsenal, I had heard amazing things about the fans and just Arsenal wanting to grow the women’s game and show support and investment.

"So for me, it was a no-brainer and I’m very grateful it’s worked out. When I first got there, we weren’t in Champions League, so it’s definitely been a grind, but for me personally, I wouldn’t change a thing."

More on Arsenal’s Champions League title

USWNT players Jenna Nighswonger and Emily Fox of Arsenal Women celebrating their UEFA Champions League victory with the trophy.

Arsenal upset Barcelona 1-0 to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League title last Saturday. Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score the lone goal in the 74th minute and that’s all the Gunners would need to win their first Champions League title since 2007.

Fox joked that while she doesn’t normally look at the clock during a match, she kept her eye on it in those final moments.

"I think it was a minute before [the official] blew the whistle, she [called a foul] and some people already started celebrating," Fox said, smiling. "But yeah, there was a lot of clock checking after the goal."

Barcelona appeared destined to win its third straight title, especially after completely dismantling Chelsea in the semifinal with an aggregate score of 8-2, but the squad was uncharacteristically unable to finish in the final third.

With the victory, Fox and fellow USWNT defender Jenna Nighswonger, became the sixth and seventh Americans to hoist a Champions League trophy.

"That’s a great fact to keep in my pocket," Fox said when asked if she thinks her experience will encourage more Americans to move abroad.

"I think, if anything, it will encourage players to have that goal and achieve it. Jenna came in January and now she’s [won Champions League]. It’s just insane. I do think with more visibility and acknowledgment of it, yeah, I think more people for sure will try to aim for that."

Fox, who has become a regular starter for the Gunners, played the full 90 minutes in the final. She was also named to the 2024/25 UWCL Team of the Season.

England stars out for Euros

England goalkeeper Mary Earps won't join England for its Women's Euro title defense.

England will be without two pillars of its program this summer when it tries to defend its Women’s Euro title: defender and captain Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Bright, who also captains her club Chelsea, announced on her podcast this week that she has withdrawn from the national team because she is "mentally and physically" at her limit and needs rest. Bright will not play in upcoming Nations League matches vs. Portugal and Spain, nor will she compete with the team this summer.

Bright, 31, started every match of the 2022 Euros and was the Lionesses’ captain during the squad’s run to the 2023 World Cup final. Her news follows Earps, who announced her retirement from international football this week.

"I’m a proper sop when it comes to playing for England, anyone who knows me knows that playing at the top of the game is what drives me, and it doesn’t get bigger than the international stage," Earps wrote on Instagram. "I wish I could do it forever – but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

"My journey has never been the simplest, and so in true Mary fashion, this isn’t a simple goodbye – right before a major tournament. Nonetheless, I know this is the right decision. There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren’t important right now, but what it boils down to is: it’s now the right time for me to step aside."

The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper’s decision comes as a surprise, especially given the timing she alluded to in her social media post. The 32-year-old played an integral role in the 2022 Euros as well as the 2023 World Cup, where she won the Golden Glove Award and saved a penalty kick in the final against Spain (though Spain came out on top, 1-0).

England manager Sarina Wiegman will now likely turn to Chelsea's Hannah Hampton as her starting goalkeeper.

England, who were drawn into Group D with France, the Netherlands and Wales, kick off this summer’s Euros against Les Bleues on July 5.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

