AC Milan USMNT's Pulisic, Mexico's Gimenez each score in AC Milan's comeback win Updated May. 9, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mexico's Santiago Gimenez scored twice and United States star Christian Pulisic added another as AC Milan rallied to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Friday and keep alive its hopes of European soccer next season.

It was the second game in a row in which Milan came from behind to secure three points.

Milan is eighth in the Italian league, a point above Fiorentina and two points behind a faltering Bologna. The top four will go into the Champions League and the fifth- and sixth-placed teams qualify for the Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively.

Juventus is fourth with 63 points, the same as the two teams behind it, Roma and Lazio.

Bologna took the lead after 48 minutes when Riccardo Orsolini cut in from the right and fired a low drive past Mike Maignan.

However, Gimenez equalized in the 73rd minute with a cool finish after Pulisic set him up inside the box.

Joao Felix’s 79th-minute shot was blocked but fell perfectly for the American as he coolly slotted the ball home from 12 meters out.

Gimenez capped a standout performance in stoppage time when he made space for himself inside the box and scored his second and Milan’s third.

The two teams meet again in next Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final in Rome.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Mexico Gold Cup

share