United States USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie score on opening night of revamped Champions League Published Sep. 17, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET

The United States player pool has never been more prominent in Europe's top soccer leagues and two of its key players scored on the opening night of the continent's top competition on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic netted AC Milan's early opener in its Champions League match against Liverpool.

That came shortly after Weston McKennie scored Juventus' second during a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in an earlier match.

The match at San Siro was less than three minutes old when Pulisic played a one-two with Álvaro Morata and burst down the right flank before firing across into the far bottom corner.

It was a fitting way for Pulisic, who turns 26 on Wednesday, to mark his birthday.

Pulisic was the first American to play in a Champions League final when he won the competition with Chelsea in 2021.

Three other Americans also featured on the opening day of the revamped Champions League, with Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and Richie Ledezma playing for PSV. More of their compatriots — such as Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna and injured Juventus forward Tim Weah — could feature later this week or further on in the competition.

With so many players competing at club soccer's highest level, that can only be good news for new U.S coach Mauricio Pochettino as the Americans ramp up for a home World Cup in 2026.

Pulisic moved to Milan before the start of last season and had an impressive debut campaign at the Italian team, with 15 goals across all competitions.

That made Pulisic the first midfielder to score more than 10 goals for Milan — excluding penalties — since Kaka in the 2005-06 season.

Kaka was at San Siro for Tuesday's match and gave a short speech to the Rossoneri fans before kickoff. The former Brazil international — and World Cup winner — spent six seasons at Milan, helping it to its last Champions League title in 2007.

Pulisic has made a flying start to the current season too, with two goals and two assists in Milan's four opening Serie A matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

