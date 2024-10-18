English Premier League USMNT star Tyler Adams is ready for Bournemouth return, says coach Published Oct. 18, 2024 3:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams remains on track to make his season debut against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

"He lacks some game time, but that is normal," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday. "He is feeling very well, doing well, has good sensations and has trained very well this (international) break with us. He is ready."

Adams, the U.S. captain at the 2022 World Cup, had back surgery in early July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams was limited to three EPL games last season because of a hamstring injury that sidelined him from Sept. 27 until March 13. He returned for two matches, then didn't play for Bournemouth after March 30 because of back spasms.

The 25-year-old Adams played a full game for the U.S. when it was eliminated from the Copa América with a 1-0 group stage loss to Uruguay on July 1 and had back surgery days later.

Adams was not included in newly hired U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for friendlies against Panama and Mexico during the past week. The U.S. beat Panama 2-0 before losing by the same score to Mexico on Tuesday night.

USMNT vs Panama recap & El Tri matchup preview | SOTU

He could return to the national team for a two-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Jamaica next month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Men's World Cup

share