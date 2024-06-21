Bundesliga USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson extends contract with Frankfurt through 2027-28 Published Jun. 21, 2024 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

American midfielder Paxten Aaronson extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt through the 2027-28 season on Friday and was loaned to Utrecht in the Netherlands for 2024-25.

Aaronson, who turns 21 in August, made his debut with Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union in 2021 and joined Frankfurt in January 2023. He made seven Bundesliga appearances in the second half of the 2022-23 season and seven in the first half of 2023-24, but had just one start.

He was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands on Feb. 1 for the remainder of this past season and scored four goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances, all of them starts. He has 22 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions.

Aaronson has one senior appearance for the U.S., in a January 2023 friendly against Colombia. He was part of the recent training camp of the under-23 team preparing for the Olympics.

"The loan move to Vitesse Arnhem and the playing time he’s had there has given him a boost, as we hoped," Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung said in a statement. "For him it’s now important that he sticks at it and continues to play regularly. In Utrecht he has a good environment and a good club, where he can take the next step in his development."

Aaron's brother, 23-year-old Brenden, is a U.S. national team regular and spent last season on loan from Leeds to Union Berlin.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

