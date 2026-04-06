USA's Serie A Stars Back in Action: McKennie Scores; Pulisic, AC Milan Lose

A pair of U.S. men's national team stars returned to action for their respective Italian Serie A clubs on Monday, but their fortunes on the pitch ended up being quite the opposite.



USA midfielder Weston McKennie scored for Juventus to beat Genoa 2-0, getting man of the match honors. McKennie netted 17 minutes after kickoff to add to a fourth-minute opener from Brazilian defender Bremer.

McKennie missed two chances to add to his tally and the woodwork also came to Genoa’s rescue when Juventus striker and Canada star Jonathan David hit the post. The result enabled Juventus to close the gap on fourth-placed Como to one point. Como was held by Udinese to 0-0.

Pulisic, AC Milan lose to Napoli; drop to 3rd in standings

While McKennie was continuing his fine form (he scored in the USA's 5-2 loss to Belgium during the international break last week), his American teammate Christian Pulisic remained in a scoring drought as AC Milan lost to Napoli, 1-0, on Monday.

Pulisic came on as a substitute in the 74th minute but couldn't find the back of the net. His last goal for AC Milan was in December 2025. He went scoreless for the USA in its two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Substitute Matteo Politano scored late to give Napoli a 1-0 win over Milan and helped close the gap on Serie A leader Inter Milan on Monday.

With Napoli starting the night in third place, one point behind AC Milan and 10 behind Inter, both clubs knew a win was needed to keep alive their title aspirations. However, neither showed much urgency in a game that featured few clear scoring chances.

Politano, who replaced Leonardo Spinazzola just five minutes earlier, eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining when he fired home a low shot after the Milan defense failed to clear a cross from the left.

Milan poured forward in the final minutes but could not get an equalizer and dropped to third.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.