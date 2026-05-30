AC Milan
An Intriguing Candidate Emerges In AC Milan's Search For New Manager
AC Milan

An Intriguing Candidate Emerges In AC Milan's Search For New Manager

Updated May. 30, 2026 10:53 p.m. ET

AC Milan have opened talks with former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as they look for a permanent successor to Massimiliano Allegri. The Austrian tactician has emerged as a serious candidate for the San Siro vacancy following a highly decorated spell in the Premier League.

Milan open talks with Glasner

According to the Daily Mail, AC Milan has scheduled a meeting with Glasner to discuss the vacant managerial position at San Siro. The Rossoneri are currently searching for a new leader following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri, and it appears the former Crystal Palace boss has moved to the top of their shortlist during an ambitious summer of change.

The Italian giants are looking to reset after a disappointing campaign, and Glasner’s reputation for tactical flexibility and trophy-winning pedigree has caught the eye of the club’s hierarchy. After a successful stint in England, the 51-year-old is now being considered to lead one of Europe's most historic clubs as Milan aim to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in Serie A.

An incredible run at Crystal Palace

Glasner’s stock has never been higher after a remarkable period at Selhurst Park where he transformed the Eagles into a trophy-winning machine. During his tenure in South London, the Austrian led Palace to an historic triple success, securing the FA Cup and the Community Shield before adding the UEFA Conference League to the trophy cabinet.

His departure from Crystal Palace left a void at the club, but his ability to secure silverware with a team outside the traditional "Big Six" has made him a primary target for Milan's ownership. The Rossoneri are impressed by his work ethic and his ability to implement a distinct playing style in a short amount of time, qualities they feel are essential for their current rebuilding project.

The grand Red Bull reunion at San Siro

The pursuit of Glasner is intrinsically tied to Milan's parallel ambition to appoint former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick as their overarching head of the technical department. Rangnick, whose contract with the Austrian national team is entering its final stages, has emerged as the definitive favorite to spearhead the club's scouting and recruitment architecture.

The potential appointment represents a calculated strategic move; Glasner famously began his elite coaching journey as an assistant to Roger Schmidt at Red Bull Salzburg, working directly under the sporting philosophy and structural guidance of Rangnick.

United philosophy for a sustainable future

The combined pursuit of Rangnick and Glasner underlines a definitive shift in ownership strategy under Gerry Cardinale and senior adviser Zlatan Ibrahimović. After previous target Andoni Iraola reportedly rejected advances to take over the hot seat, the Milan brass pivoted heavily toward a unified footballing identity.

By installing Rangnick at the executive level and Glasner on the bench, Milan aim to construct a highly synchronized, long-term project.

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