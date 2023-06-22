Serie A
USMNT forward Tim Weah reportedly nearing transfer to Juventus
Serie A

USMNT forward Tim Weah reportedly nearing transfer to Juventus

Published Jun. 22, 2023 7:45 p.m. ET

United States men's national team forward Tim Weah is reportedly approaching a move to Serie A's Juventus, per multiple reports. Juventus still needs to negotiate a transfer fee with Ligue 1 club Lille to complete the transaction, however.

If the move comes to fruition, Weah will join fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, who returned to the European club after being loaned to the Premier League's Leeds United.

The 23-year-old primarily played full-back and wing back for Lille, where he contributed two assists in 32 appearances. 

Weah, the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, was previously rumored to be linked with Marseille, Fulham and Sevilla, among other European clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus finished seventh for the 2022-23 season and incurred a 10-point deduction due to alleged false accounting.

Weah most recently missed a couple of the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League matches in March after suffering a head injury while playing for Lille. He's in the middle of a five-year contract with the French club, which began on July 1, 2019.

Weah started in all four matches for the U.S. in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, scoring the team's opening goal of the tournament against Wales. He boasts four goals in 31 appearances for Team USA across six years (2018-23).

Weah made his professional debut for Paris SG in 2018, winning Ligue 1 twice and the Trophée des Champions once.

share
Get more from Serie A Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cubs hitting their stride as they prepare to play in London Series

Cubs hitting their stride as they prepare to play in London Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes