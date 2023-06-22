Serie A USMNT forward Tim Weah reportedly nearing transfer to Juventus Published Jun. 22, 2023 7:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States men's national team forward Tim Weah is reportedly approaching a move to Serie A's Juventus, per multiple reports. Juventus still needs to negotiate a transfer fee with Ligue 1 club Lille to complete the transaction, however.

If the move comes to fruition, Weah will join fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, who returned to the European club after being loaned to the Premier League's Leeds United.

The 23-year-old primarily played full-back and wing back for Lille, where he contributed two assists in 32 appearances.

Weah, the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah , was previously rumored to be linked with Marseille, Fulham and Sevilla, among other European clubs.

Juventus finished seventh for the 2022-23 season and incurred a 10-point deduction due to alleged false accounting.

Weah most recently missed a couple of the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League matches in March after suffering a head injury while playing for Lille. He's in the middle of a five-year contract with the French club, which began on July 1, 2019.

Weah started in all four matches for the U.S. in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, scoring the team's opening goal of the tournament against Wales . He boasts four goals in 31 appearances for Team USA across six years (2018-23).

Weah made his professional debut for Paris SG in 2018, winning Ligue 1 twice and the Trophée des Champions once.

