Copa América USA vs. Uruguay: Everything you need to know, how to watch Published Jul. 1, 2024 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's national team has everything to play for in its final Copa América group stage match against Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. We've put together everything you need to know before the ball gets rolling.

How to watch United States vs. Uruguay

The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

Last time out (vs. Panama)

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States lost to Panama , 2-1, after Tim Weah was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute of the match and Matt Turner subbed off with a leg injury in the second half.

Weah's 18th-minute red card was the earliest red card for the USMNT since Jimmy Conrad got one in the 17th minute of a 2010 friendly vs. Honduras . The last team to win a Copa América match after having a player sent off in the opening 20 minutes was Argentina vs. Uruguay in 1989.

Ethan Horvat h is the second USMNT goalkeeper to enter as a substitute in multiple competitive matches along with Mike Winter, who did so twice in 1972.

The U.S. lost to a CONCACAF opponent for the first time ever at Copa América, now 1-1-1 (W-L-D). This was also its first time conceding a goal against a CONCACAF opponent at Copa América.

The United States has now lost four group stage matches at major tournaments on American soil, with two of those defeats coming against Panama.

The USMNT's roster had an average age of 25 years, 235 days on Thursday, which is the second-youngest squad the USA has sent to five editions of the Copa América, only trailing the 2007 roster (24 years and 280 days).

Folarin Balogun is the second USMNT player to score in consecutive Copa América appearances after Clint Dempsey (three straight in 2016). He needs one more goal to tie Dempsey and Eric Wynalda for the most career goals by an American at Copa América.

Panama recorded 74% possession against the United States, the highest possession figure for a CONCACAF team in a Copa América match since 2011.

Uruguay scouting report

Uruguay has won the Copa América a joint-most 15 times, but its last title was five editions ago in 2011.

Uruguay has never earned maximum points from the group stage at the Copa América — it can do so with a win over the U.S. on Monday.

Uruguay has gone unbeaten throughout the Copa América group stage four times prior to 2024 (1991, 2011, 1995, 1991). They won two the Copa of those four years.

The last time the Copa América was in the United States (2016), Uruguay had its worst showing since 1997, going out in the group stage with three points in the group stage with one win and two losses.

Uruguay is ranked 14th overall by FIFA and fourth by CONMEBOL.

Darwin Núñez has scored ten goals in his last seven appearances for Uruguay, and leads the South American World Cup qualifying in scoring with five goals. Núñez has scored in seven straight games for Uruguay in all comps.

Federico Valverde made his debut for Uruguay at 19 years old and has made 58 appearances for the national team since, scoring seven goals. He's appeared 11 times in the Copa América as a part of the 2019, 2021 and 2024 Uruguay squads.

Maximiliano Araújo is playing in his first Copa América, where he scored the opening goal in his Copa debut against Panama. He's played 10 times for Uruguay, scoring three times in those appearances. Araújo had a goal and an assist in Uruguay's 5-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday.

Marcelo Bielsa is leading Uruguay in the Copa América 2024 in his third Copa at the helm of a national team, but his first with Uruguay. Bielsa managed Argentina to a quarterfinal exit in the 1999 Copa and a runner-up finish in 2004.

Editor's picks

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

share