Copa América
Tim Weah suspended two games, is hopeful USA can advance: 'I believe in the guys'
Copa América

Tim Weah suspended two games, is hopeful USA can advance: 'I believe in the guys'

Updated Jun. 29, 2024 8:42 p.m. ET

Tim Weah will not only miss USA's make-or-break Copa América game against Uruguay on Monday (9 p.m. ET on FS1), but if the U.S. manages to win that match and advance to the quarterfinals, he'll miss the next contest, too.

That's because Weah was handed a two-game suspension by CONMEBOL on Saturday as punishment for an incident in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Panama, in which Weah struck Panama defender Roderick Miller in the back of the head. The incident, which came in the 18th minute, earned Weah a red card and forced the U.S. to play the bulk of the game with only 10 players. At the time, he was also expected to earn at least a one-game suspension.

Weah, who apologized on social media after the game on Thursday night, spoke to Jenny Taft on Saturday, offering thoughts on the incident and how he expects his team to handle things moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm good, just a little down, obviously, with the circumstances," Weah said. "I think to put my team in this situation was never my intention. I think I'm getting painted to be like a violent person, which I'm not. I think that kind of hurts a lot. To see my brothers kind of have to go a different route to get to our main goal, it really hurts a lot."

Weah said that he expects the U.S. to not lose focus on its larger goals, despite going up against a tough Uruguay team that is currently the third favorite behind Argentina and Brazil to win the tournament.

"The objective stays the same," he said. "We have a lot of goals set as a team. I believe in the guys, I know they're gonna get to that final. I'm just here to push them, do the same thing I was doing before, give that energy for the team, make sure the vibes are right, keep everyone smiling. I think that's the most important."

Weah is permitted to practice with the team, but will not be allowed to be around the team on Monday during the game. Still, he hopes to make the most of what time he does get with his teammates this weekend.

"I wish them the best. I'm going to be with them throughout everything, supporting them and making sure they keep their heads on their shoulders," he said. "I'm just happy to be in this situation with my brothers. Obviously, it's a difficult one, but being around this team, being around this staff, this group, has always pushed me to be my best. This is my muse. This is my escape from the world, so I enjoy being here. I'm just going to do my best to make sure I'm here, present for the team, intentional in the way that I support the guys. … Just pray that they get the job done." 

share
Get more from Copa América Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How USA can still advance to quarterfinals

Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How USA can still advance to quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes