Copa América Tim Weah, Matt Turner practicing ahead of U.S. match vs. Uruguay Updated Jun. 29, 2024 7:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States winger Tim Weah was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute of Thursday's Copa América match against Panama after he struck defender Roderick Miller in the back of the head. The U.S. went on to lose that game, 2-1, after what marked the earliest red card for a U.S. player since 2010.

Weah, a popular face for the U.S. team, swiftly released a statement on social media apologizing for his actions.

"A moment of frustration led to another irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my teammates, coaches, and family and our fans," Weah wrote, in part. "Moving forward, I am committed to learning from this experience, not allowing an opponent to provoke me, and working to regain the trust and respect of my team and supporters."

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft gave an update on Weah and the U.S. team after they trained in Kansas City on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tim Weah was permitted to train with the group today and tomorrow as well," she said. "Unfortunately, he will not be allowed to be in any official team areas on Monday when the team plays Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium."

Taft also gave an update on U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, who injured his leg in the 12th minute of that same match in a violent collision with Panama's Cesar Blackman while jumping to make a save. Tuner landed hard on the turf and was down for several moments before team trainers ran out to evaluate him. He elected to finish out the first half but was replaced in the second by backup Ethan Horvath , who will step in Monday if Turner is not cleared to play.

"I also learned that Matt Turner underwent an MRI yesterday," Taft added, "and even though he did receive good results, he was limited at training today and was not on the pitch during media availability."

The U.S. played with 10 men for the majority of the game vs. Panama after Weah's departure. Now, because of Weah's mandatory one-match suspension, head coach Gregg Berhalter faces a massive lineup decision in the team's crucial finale against Group C favorite Uruguay on Monday ( 9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app ).

The "FOX Soccer Now" crew recently debated who should start in Weah's place on the right wing alongside tournament standouts Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun , suggesting Yunus Musah or Haji Wright .

Read more:

share