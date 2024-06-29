Copa América
Tim Weah, Matt Turner practicing ahead of U.S. match vs. Uruguay
Copa América

Tim Weah, Matt Turner practicing ahead of U.S. match vs. Uruguay

Updated Jun. 29, 2024 7:10 p.m. ET

United States winger Tim Weah was sent off with a red card in the 18th minute of Thursday's Copa América match against Panama after he struck defender Roderick Miller in the back of the head. The U.S. went on to lose that game, 2-1, after what marked the earliest red card for a U.S. player since 2010.

Weah, a popular face for the U.S. team, swiftly released a statement on social media apologizing for his actions.

"A moment of frustration led to another irreversible consequence, and for that, I am deeply sorry to my teammates, coaches, and family and our fans," Weah wrote, in part. "Moving forward, I am committed to learning from this experience, not allowing an opponent to provoke me, and working to regain the trust and respect of my team and supporters."

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft gave an update on Weah and the U.S. team after they trained in Kansas City on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tim Weah was permitted to train with the group today and tomorrow as well," she said. "Unfortunately, he will not be allowed to be in any official team areas on Monday when the team plays Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium."

Taft also gave an update on U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, who injured his leg in the 12th minute of that same match in a violent collision with Panama's Cesar Blackman while jumping to make a save. Tuner landed hard on the turf and was down for several moments before team trainers ran out to evaluate him. He elected to finish out the first half but was replaced in the second by backup Ethan Horvath, who will step in Monday if Turner is not cleared to play.

"I also learned that Matt Turner underwent an MRI yesterday," Taft added, "and even though he did receive good results, he was limited at training today and was not on the pitch during media availability."

The U.S. played with 10 men for the majority of the game vs. Panama after Weah's departure. Now, because of Weah's mandatory one-match suspension, head coach Gregg Berhalter faces a massive lineup decision in the team's crucial finale against Group C favorite Uruguay on Monday (9 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app). 

The "FOX Soccer Now" crew recently debated who should start in Weah's place on the right wing alongside tournament standouts Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, suggesting Yunus Musah or Haji Wright.

Read more:

share
Get more from Copa América Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How USA can still advance to quarterfinals

Copa América 2024 group scenarios, tiebreakers: How USA can still advance to quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes