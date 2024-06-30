Copa América Copa América: Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa suspended vs. USMNT Published Jun. 30, 2024 4:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

KANSAS CITY — Legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa will not be on Uruguay's sideline when La Celeste faces the Copa América-host United States on Monday, CONMEBOL — South American soccer's governing body and the tournament organizer — said on the eve of both teams' final group stage match.

Bielsa, the 68-year-old Argentine who has coached club teams in the top divisions in England, France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, his home country plus Argentina's national team, received a one-match ban after the Uruguayan players entered the field late during last week's Group C match against Bolivia. La Celeste assistant Diego Reyes will handle coaching duties for Bielsa, who is not permitted to have any contact with his players or staff after they arrive at Arrowhead Stadium for the game (9 p.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

"It goes without saying that this regulatory sanction is never well received, because it's something negative," Reyes told reporters on Sunday during Uruguay's pre-match press conference. "We need to take it as it comes. I cannot say anything else."

The 15-time Copa América champions are looking to break a tie with Argentina this summer for the most titles all-time. Uruguay won both of its first two contests at USA 2024, beating Panama 3-1 in its opener before routing La Verde 5-0 last time out. The squad features players from some of the top teams in European club soccer, including Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been some speculation that several starters could be rested for Uruguay's first round finale, though Reyes pointed out that his side has not officially qualified for the knockout stage. Only two teams from Group C will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition, which pre-dates FIFA's World Cup as the oldest tournament in international soccer. Reyes added that no final decision on Uruguay's lineup had been made as of Sunday afternoon, with La Celeste's final training session scheduled for later in the day.

"We would like to be first in our group. We're going on the pitch to win," he said. "There are many factors that are considered in determining that lineup. There's the technical approach of our opponent that needs to be taken into consideration, and we're working on that so that we can actually come up with the best possible lineup to take on the U.S.

A loss would eliminate the Americans, who are not guaranteed to advance even if they win on Monday after losing their second game to the Panamanians. Uruguay is expecting the home side's best performance yet.

"It's a very strong opponent with players that are currently performing in the world's best leagues," said goalkeeper Franco Israel. "As with any other team, they also have ups and downs. But the players have been playing together for a very long time, and all of that makes them a very tough opponent."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Uruguay Copa América

share