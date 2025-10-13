International Friendlies
USA vs Australia: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview
Published Oct. 14, 2025 7:59 a.m. ET
United States and Australia face off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch United States vs. Australia and odds.
How to watch United States vs. Australia
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT, FOX Deportes
- Streaming: FOXSports.com (Spanish), FOX Sports App (Spanish), HBO Max
United States vs. Australia Odds
The United States is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
USA
- 10/10: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/9: vs Japan (Win, 2–0)
- 9/6: vs South Korea (Loss, 2–0)
- 7/6: vs Mexico (Loss, 2–1)
- 7/2: vs Guatemala (Win, 2–1)
Australia
- 10/10: at Canada (Win, 1–0)
- 9/9: at New Zealand (Win, 3–1)
- 9/5: vs New Zealand (Win, 1–0)
- 6/10: at Saudi Arabia (Win, 2–1)
- 6/5: vs Japan (Win, 1–0)
