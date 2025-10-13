International Friendlies
usa vs australia
International Friendlies

USA vs Australia: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Oct. 14, 2025 7:59 a.m. ET

United States and Australia face off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch United States vs. Australia and odds.

How to watch United States vs. Australia

  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV: TNT, FOX Deportes
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com (Spanish), FOX Sports App (Spanish), HBO Max

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.
United States vs. Australia Odds

The United States is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

USA

  • 10/10: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1–1)
  • 9/9: vs Japan (Win, 2–0)
  • 9/6: vs South Korea (Loss, 2–0)
  • 7/6: vs Mexico (Loss, 2–1)
  • 7/2: vs Guatemala (Win, 2–1)

Australia

  • 10/10: at Canada (Win, 1–0)
  • 9/9: at New Zealand (Win, 3–1)
  • 9/5: vs New Zealand (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/10: at Saudi Arabia (Win, 2–1)
  • 6/5: vs Japan (Win, 1–0)
