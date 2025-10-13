USA vs Australia: How to Watch, Odds, Friendly Preview

United States and Australia face off in an international friendly match as both teams gear up for next year's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch United States vs. Australia and odds.

How to watch United States vs. Australia

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, FOX Deportes

Streaming: FOXSports.com (Spanish), FOX Sports App (Spanish), HBO Max

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

ADVERTISEMENT

United States vs. Australia Odds

The United States is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

USA

10/10: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1–1)

9/9: vs Japan (Win, 2–0)

9/6: vs South Korea (Loss, 2–0)

7/6: vs Mexico (Loss, 2–1)

7/2: vs Guatemala (Win, 2–1)

Australia