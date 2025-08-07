United States
U.S. Women's Team Knocked Off No. 1 Spot By Spain In FIFA's Latest Rankings
U.S. Women's Team Knocked Off No. 1 Spot By Spain In FIFA's Latest Rankings

Published Aug. 7, 2025 1:03 p.m. ET

The U.S. was knocked off the top spot in FIFA's latest women's rankings by world champion Spain.

Spain regained the No. 1 position despite losing to England in the final of the European Championship last month.

The U.S. held the top position since August last year after winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Spain was No. 1 from December 2023 to June last year after its World Cup triumph.

The latest rankings were released by world governing body FIFA on Thursday.

England, which has won back-to-back Euros and lost to Spain in the final at the 2023 World Cup, moved up one place to fourth.

Brazil dropped three positions and is seventh despite successfully defending the Copa America to win its ninth continental title.

Sweden and France were big movers after impressive showings at the Euros.

Sweden rose three places and is third after being eliminated on penalties by England in the quarterfinals.

France moved up four places to sixth after also losing in the quarterfinals.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

