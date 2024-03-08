English Premier League
USMNT captain Tyler Adams making progress toward Bournemouth return after hamstring surgery
English Premier League

USMNT captain Tyler Adams making progress toward Bournemouth return after hamstring surgery

Published Mar. 8, 2024 12:59 p.m. ET

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is progressing toward his return from hamstring surgery and could be included in the squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old United States captain has made just one appearance for Bournemouth since signing from Leeds last summer. He had surgery in October.

Adams played 30 minutes in Bournemouth's developmental team's game this week and is "feeling well," first-team manager Andoni Iraola said Friday.

"We could put him on the bench because we have the spaces," Iraola said of his squad for the home game against last-place Sheffield. "For him personally, maybe it's a good thing, but he's continuing his process and still lacks more training. But he's doing well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams, who missed the end of last season with Leeds because of hamstring problems, made his Bournemouth debut in an English League Cup game against Stoke on Sept. 27. He felt discomfort afterward.

Leading scorer Dominic Solanke (knee) did not train fully with the team this week and will be a last-minute decision.

"We are trying to put him in the best positions to play tomorrow," Iraola said.

Also, defender Marcos Senesi was ruled out because of a hamstring strain.

The Cherries sit in 13th place with 31 points after 26 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Historic EPL rivalry between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola coming to an end

Historic EPL rivalry between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola coming to an end

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes