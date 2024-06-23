Copa América United States vs. Bolivia: Everything you need to know, how to watch Published Jun. 23, 2024 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's finally here. The United States men's national team will kick off its CONMEBOL Copa América campaign on Sunday with a match against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. We've put together everything you need to know before the ball gets rolling!

How to watch United States vs. Bolivia

The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Get to know the USMNT

[FULL GUIDE HERE] New to the U.S. men's national team? No worries — FOX Sports put together a comprehensive player-by-player guide for all 23 players that were called up for Copa América , with player bios by FOX Sports' soccer reporters Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman

The U.S., which is competing a guest team, qualified for Copa América by winning its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals series over Trinidad & Tobago 4-2 on aggregate in November.

This is the United States' fifth Copa América appearances. It has advanced past the group stage in two of its previous four Copas, finishing fourth in both of those runs.

USA 2024 is the Americans' second time hosting the Copa América (2016). The last time they hosted, they topped their group with Colombia Costa Rica and Paraguay

In its four Copa appearances, the United States has lost its opening game three times, with its only opening win coming in 1995 against Chile

The U.S. ranked 11th overall by FIFA and first by CONCACAF.

Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT with 68 appearances and 29 goals. At the club level, Pulisic is coming off his best season statistically with 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with Italian giants leads the USMNT with 68 appearances and 29 goals. At the club level, Pulisic is coming off his best season statistically with 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with Italian giants AC Milan

Weston McKennie is one of the most important players on the pitch for the United States with 53 appearances, 11 goals and seven assists for the USA. McKennie started all four games for the United States at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in the 2020 Nations League final, scoring an equalizing goal that sent the match to extra time.

Antonee Robinson is a dynamic left back who has cemented his spot in that position for the United States, having made 43 appearances for his country. Robinson was recognized as Fulham's Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign. is a dynamic left back who has cemented his spot in that position for the United States, having made 43 appearances for his country. Robinsonwas recognized as Fulham's Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Gregg Berhalter will lead the United States into another international competition after leading them during the 2022 World Cup, where they advanced to the Round of 16 and to the Netherlands 3-1.

At the continental level, Berhalter has won three trophies: the 2021 Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League twice (2020, 2024).

The USA has an automatic bid to the 2026 World Cup as the hosts, and Berhalter's contract runs through 2026. Berhalter has a record of 43W-13D-15L as USA's head coach.

United States vs. Bolivia final game preview | 2024 Copa América Check out this final game preview from the "Euro Today" crew ahead of the matchup between the United States and Bolivia

Bolivia scouting report

Bolivia, winner of the Copa América in 1963, hasn't advanced from the group stage in the last three editions of the tournament, last appearing in the knockout stage in 2015, losing to Peru 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Bolivia has not won a Copa América match since 2015, when it defeated Ecuador 3-2 in its second group game. The last time Bolivia won an opening group game in the Copa was in 1997, when it beat Venezuela 1-0. Since then, it has drawn five and lost four.

Bolivia did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has failed to qualify for the World Cup in each of the last seven cycles, with their last World Cup appearance coming in 1994, when the United States hosted the tournament. Bolivia has made two other World cup appearances (1950, 1930), but has never gotten past the group stage or earned a win.

Bolivia is currently ranked 85th overall by FIFA and 10th by CONMEBOL.

Ramiro Vaca is expected to be a key player for Bolivia. The 24-year-old has played 34 matches for Bolivia, scoring four goals. Bolivia has never lost when Vaca has scored.

There are nine players on the Bolivian squad from the domestic club Bolívar. This is the highest number of same-club affiliations on a single squad in the tournament; the second is Saprissa , with six squad members representing Costa Rica at this tournament.

Miguel Terceros is a bright young player for Bolivia with 12 appearances for Bolivia at 20 years old. He scored his first goal for his national team in a friendly against Ecuador earlier this June, but Bolivia fell 3-1. With Santos , which now plays in Brazilian Serie B, he has mainly featured with the U20 and cup squads. In 13 appearances in all competitions in 2024, he had 13 goal contributions (eight goals, five assists).

Antônio Carlos Zago will lead Bolivia in the Copa América 2024 in his first national team job of his 15 year coaching career. He took over in October 2023 and has taken Bolivia from dead last (10th) in South American World Cup qualifying, with four losses from four games, to ninth with three points (seven teams can qualify).

All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

